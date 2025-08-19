Sand sculpting exhibition draws 119K visitors in Parksville

Organizers note 3 per cent attendance boost from last year

The world-class sand sculptures in the Parksville Community Park will come down this week, after a successful five-and-a-half-week festival.

This year’s Quality Foods Sand Sculpting Exhibition welcomed 119,092 visitors, up three per cent from last summer, according to the Parksville Beach Festival Society.

“Strong visitor attendance is due to a fabulous exhibition, excellent weather, and our new location in the park,” said Cheryl Dill, society president, in a news release. “The encouragement from both residents and visitors is so uplifting for our hard-working volunteers and staff.”

The event relocated to a section of the kite field in Parksville Community Park, next to the beach volleyball courts, after approval from council earlier in the year. The new, larger site is meant to allow for more spectators and improved mobility access, as well as reduced congestion at main beach access locations.

While it’s always bittersweet to watch the sculptures fade back into sand, there’s plenty to celebrate — such as entertainment highlights like Chilliwack’s Farewell to Friends Tour, the lively Tim Hortons Summer Concert Series, Party City Buskers, Art in the Park and the Beachfest ROCKS! Music Festival.

The Sculpture Light-Up added some extra magic on the final weekend, which also saw the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy close out the festival on the outdoor stage.

More than 102,000 people voted for the People’s Choice Awards and crowned Manuel Campos, from Columbia for "Role Reversal" and Sue McGrew (USA) and Dmitry Klimenko (Russia) for "Peace Amid the Storm" in the singles and doubles categories, respectively.

The festival is dedicated to giving back and since 1999, it has donated more than $1.2 million to local non-profits and community projects, including the Parksville Outdoor Theatre. In 2025, proceeds will again support 24 not-for-profit organizations and community initiatives.

Before the sculptures are taken down, the Parksville Beach Festival Society is welcoming a group with visual impairments to experience the creations through touch, part of their ongoing commitment to improving accessibility.

"The Parksville Beach Festival Society is proud to host a family-friendly, community-driven event that brings joy to thousands, supports local groups, and showcases incredible talent," the release said.

For more information about Parksville Beach Festival visit parksvillebeachfest.ca.