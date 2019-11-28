Santa Bus returns to Victoria

The festive bus tours the capital region on Dec. 13 and 14

A very special, holiday-themed bus is about to hit the streets and spread Christmas cheer.

On Dec. 13 and 14 BC Transit’s Santa Bus comes to town for the 33rd year in a row.

The red-nosed and antlered vehicle will cruise through the Capital Region with a special crew on board: Santa Claus and a team of elves to help hand out holiday treats to passengers.

The interior of the bus will be gilded with bobbles and wreaths while a selection of favourite Christmas tunes play over the speakers.

On Friday Dec. 13, routes 4, 6B, 11, 14, 22, 39 and 50 will be turned into Santa Buses for short periods throughout the day, while routes 2, 4, 8, 10, 11, 30 and 31 will take on the task on Dec. 14.

Also on Dec. 14 at the Save-On-Foods at the Tillicum Centre, BC Transit and the Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be hosting its annual Stuff the Bus campaign. People are welcome to bring in cash, non-perishable food items and new, unwrapped toys and clothing to 3170 Tillicum Rd. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information visit bctransit.com/victoria.

