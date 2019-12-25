Santa was at the Swartz Bay ferry terminal Dec. 22, helping to get passengers in the holiday spirit. On Christmas Eve the ferry service shared videos of an “unidentified flying object” that came with the “faint sound of bells” as it flew above, along with a “bright red light leading the way.” (Twitter/BC Ferries)

Santa sightings haven’t delayed BC Ferries Christmas Day sailings

All sailings on time, less than 70 per cent full

Even though Santa Claus and his eight reindeer were spotted zooming past the Spirit of BC last night, the ferry service is on time for travellers heading to or from the Swartz Bay ferry terminal on Christmas Day.

The 11 a.m. ferry from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay is currently 54 per cent full and the 1 p.m. sailing 48 per cent full.

READ ALSO: A peek at what's open on Christmas Day in Victoria

Passengers leaving Greater Victoria without reservations should be able to squeeze in this morning, with the 11 a.m. sailing to Tsawwassen 63 per cent full, and the 1 p.m. sailing 60 per cent full.

Christmas Day sailings between Tsawwassen and Victoria started at 7 a.m., with vessels departing once every two hours until 9 p.m.

Click here for information on current conditions at the Swarts Bay ferry terminal.

READ ALSO: A list of where to look for Christmas lights in Greater Victoria this year

