Arrowsmith Search and Rescue members, before descending into a gorge near Nile Creek to rescue an injured woman on Sunday, May 2, 2021. (ASAR Twitter photo)

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue members, before descending into a gorge near Nile Creek to rescue an injured woman on Sunday, May 2, 2021. (ASAR Twitter photo)

SAR crews help rescue hiker who plunged 10 metres onto rocks near Qualicum

Helicopter with winch system required for technical operation in remote location

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews were called in to extricate an injured hiker, who plunged 10 metres off the edge of a gorge near Nile Creek on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 2:30 p.m. on May 2, ASAR members were advised of the situation near Nile Creek, located between Qualicum Bay and Bowser.

Ken Neden, the manager of ASAR, said the woman was walking a hiking trail with a small group of others when a bank over the creek gave way. He said the woman fell onto some rocks near a small pool. They were told she had possibly sustained broken ribs and further injuries.

One of the members of her group called 911, ASAR was notified, and it took approximately 30 minutes to find the exact location along the trail.

“We had a reasonable location where she was, but it was difficult accessing her,” said Neden.

He said by the time they arrived two other hikers had somehow managed to get down to her and give what assistance they could. ASAR members made the call to use a rope system to lower themselves down the gorge.

“And when we did get to her, she did have broken ribs and was hurting very badly,” said Neden.

READ MORE: Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews find lost Parksville man, 79, thanks to radio transmitter bracelet

It soon became evident that the use of a helicopter would be needed to get her out of the area.

One of the Island’s only non-military helicopter deployed out of Parksville, stopping by Campbell River and Comox Valley for additional search and rescue members.

Neden said a hoist extraction with a winch system was used, as there was nowhere for the helicopter to land close to the site.

Using the rope system and a stretcher, the woman was lifted back to the top of the gorge to where the helicopter could access her.

“If the winch hadn’t been there, the helicopter, it probably would have been a three-hour pack over a really treacherous trail to even get her to a logging road. That would’ve been tiring for the crew and possibly could have aggravated her injuries.”

Once in the air, the woman was taken to hospital.

In total, 22 SAR members were involved in Sunday’s rescue.

Neden suggested hikers refer to adventuresmart.ca as a safety resource for outdoor activities.

The weekend proved eventful for ASAR, as the organization was involved in three separate rescues; a lost Parksville man with a tracking device; providing assistance with a rescue near Nanaimo; and the Nile Creek incident on Sunday.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

rescueSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No concrete deal in place, Victoria workers locked out
Next story
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 4

Just Posted

NEW CUTLINE Payphone use is declining dramatically. (Black Press Files) One of the last remaining street payphones in Kelowna. (Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News)
Last call approaches for payphones?

Mobile phones diminishing need

West Shore RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Langford resident, Nevaeh Hansell. (West Shore RCMP)
MISSING: Police seek 13-year-old Langford girl last seen May 3

Police are asking for help to locate the teen

A few of the 10 or so workers from Ocean Concrete on the line Wednesday wave to passing motorists who honked in support of the locked out employees. A lockout by the company began April 30 and affects 23 workers at the company’s Victoria branch. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
No concrete deal in place, Victoria workers locked out

Ocean Concrete locks out 23 workers at Victoria plant as bargaining stalls

A 23-year-old driver won’t be behind the wheel again until next winter after they were caught going 67 kilometers over the speed limit Tuesday night. (Black Press Media file photo)
Driver in Oak Bay caught going 67 km/h over speed limit

The driver was clocked going 117km/h in a 50 km/h zone, issued multiple tickets

The Capital Regional District’s Langford-based fire dispatch could be dissolved by the end of the year, replaced by a larger dispatcher in Saanich or Surrey. (Black Press Media file photo)
Langford-based CRD Fire Dispatch could see its last call this year

$1 million in mandatory upgrades too expensive for local municipalities, says Langford mayor

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Do you plan to travel on the Victoria Day long weekend?

It’s the unofficial start to the summer season. A time of barbecues,… Continue reading

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 locations this Thursday

Drivers who disobey rules could be fined $575

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. ‘should be able to’ offer 1st dose of COVID vaccine to kids 12+ by end of June: Henry

Health Canada authorized the vaccine for younger teens this morning

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. B.C. Conservation Officers killed two male cougars in the area; the attack was determined to be predatory in nature. (File photo)
2 cougars killed following attack on woman in Agassiz area

Attack victim remains in hospital in stable condition

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. CDC updates info, acknowledging small respiratory droplets can spread COVID-19

Large droplets, not aerosols had been fixture of public health messaging for many months

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue members, before descending into a gorge near Nile Creek to rescue an injured woman on Sunday, May 2, 2021. (ASAR Twitter photo)
SAR crews help rescue hiker who plunged 10 metres onto rocks near Qualicum

Helicopter with winch system required for technical operation in remote location

Two semi trucks collided on the Nanaimo Parkway just north of Northfield Road on Wednesday morning, May 5. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Two semi trucks collide on the highway in Nanaimo

One driver taken to hospital, both northbound lanes of Nanaimo Parkway closed

Most Read