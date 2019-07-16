Sarah McLachlan performs and donors raise $555,000 for inclusive outdoor activities

Power To Be reached their fundraising goal at their Nature Gala on July 12

Sarah McLachlan performing at the Power To Be Nature Gala on July 12. (Photo courtesy Power To Be)

On Friday evening, Sarah McLachlan took the stage at the Power To Be Nature Gala to help raise funds for inclusive outdoor activities.

Power To Be is a non-profit organization founded in 1998 that seeks to find ways to make outdoor activities accessible for everyone no matter what barriers they’ve been told stand in the way.

The event — formally known as Power To Golf — took place at the private, ocean-front home of Carol and Terry Johnston. The more then 400 guests donated to the organization and enjoyed a meal prepared by world-renowned chefs. Fifty items were donated for the silent auction at the gala, including vacations, concert tickets and artwork. The guests were also serenaded by McLachlan.

The Canadian singer took a tour of Power To Be’s Prospect Lake site before her performance and pointed out that philanthropy is important to her.

“I’m so lucky and I’ve been given so many great opportunities so I want to pay it forward,” said McLachlan. “It feels so good.”

The fundraising goal for the Nature Gala was $555,000 and it was met through the sponsors and donors on Friday night.

“We are so humbled by the generous contributions our supporters have made to ensure everyone in our community has access to nature,” said Director of Advancement and Communication, Dana Hutchings in a statement.

The event was a success, says Hutchings and those who donated are directly supporting Power To Be’s outdoor adventure programs and participants.

In addition to the $555,000 raised at the Nature Gala, the Bank of Montreal donated $225,000 to Power To Be to help with their Prospect Lake site as they have plans to build new structures for their adventurers.

