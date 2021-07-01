Sasha Perron completes 216-kilometre run for residential school victims, draws July 1 crowd to legislative building

The crowd gathered outside the BC Legislature building on July 1, 2021. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff) Indigenous speaker and singer Robert William Jr. with Kasalas Sasha Perron. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff) Kasalas Sasha Perron speaks to the crowd gathered outside the BC Legislative building, July 1, 2021. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff) Traditional Indigenous artist Kevin Cranmer dances with a partner outside the BC Legislative building on July 1, 2021. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)

On the last leg of his 216 kilometre run completed over three weeks, Langford resident and Da’naxda’xw First Nation member Kasalas Sasha Perron was greeted by several hundred members of the Greater Victoria community and first nations at the BC Legislature building on July 1.

Attendees had gathered following a memorial march of Perron’s last kilometre from Fisherman’s Wharf. Perron originally took on the feat to honour one child discovered at the Kamloops Indian Residential School mass grave with each kilometre covered, plus more for those yet to be discovered.

“The reason I wanted to run was to use my gifts to help support my family; to help support the survivors (of the residential school system); to help carry some grief,” Perron told the crowd gathered on the legislature’s front lawn. Feeling the extent of his own grief for those killed in the residential school system proved the most difficult experience while running, he said. “But it reminded myself why I was doing it – for my family.”

The fundraiser generated for Perron’s run earned $12,968 as of July 1, all of which will be donated Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

Perron’s family includes his uncle and life-long traditional Indigenous artist Kevin Cranmer, who spoke to the crowd from the steps of the legislative building. “There was a period between 1884 and 1951 when our traditional way of life was against the law,” Cranmer said. Without the foresight of their First Nation’s oldest to continue them secretly, traditions like that afternoon’s drum and dance for Perron’s act would be lost.

“This is a day for celebration, which is why we sing our song, speak of our connections to our territories and speak of the old people’s love for that way of life,” Cranmer said.

With a level voice, Cranmer submitted to the audience something to consider of the residential school system in Canada, for which his nephew had just run a cumulative five marathons to reconcile.

“Before contact, there was warfare fought between our tribes,” Cranmer said. “In those days, it was the men – the warriors – that would go down to the beach to deal with the unpleasantness. It wasn’t the women, it wasn’t the children. It needs to be said: when this country declared war on our people, they went after our children.”

“The people who work in these buildings here and in Ottawa, they gave it their best shot. But lo and behold, we are still here,” Cranmer said.

