Justice Minister and Attorney General of Saskatchewan Don Morgan attends the first day of the fall legislative session at the Legislative Building in Regina on Wednesday October 23, 2019. The Saskatchewan government says it has been granted leave to intervene in an appeal over construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Saskatchewan granted intervener status in First Nations TMX project appeal

Saskatchewan says the court is to hear the appeal in December

The Saskatchewan government says it has been granted leave to intervene in an appeal over construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The province says it is intervening in support of the federal government by arguing that the expansion project was properly approved.

The Federal Court of Appeal in British Columbia ruled in September that it would hear six challenges focusing on Indigenous consultation.

Ottawa twice approved the plan, but the Federal Court of Appeal tore up the original approval last year, citing insufficient environmental review and inadequate Indigenous consultations.

The Liberal government said they fixed the problems and approved the expansion a second time in June.

Saskatchewan Justice Minister Don Morgan says the province will make submissions to the court about the need to balance a duty to consult with matters of public interest, such as transportation infrastructure.

“Projects like Trans Mountain create a stronger economy that allow the federal and provincial governments to invest in programs and initiatives like health and education,” he said in a release Monday.

The pipeline project would triple the capacity of an existing pipeline from Alberta’s oilpatch to a terminal in Burnaby, B.C.

Saskatchewan says the court is to hear the appeal in December.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cloudy skies and chance of showers ahead for Tuesday
Next story
Island Health urges everyone to get flu shot despite vaccine delay

Just Posted

Softening real estate prices across Greater Victoria, except on the West Shore

West Shore continues to see increase in single-family home values in October

Island Health urges everyone to get flu shot despite vaccine delay

It’s estimated by mid November all supplies will be ready to go

Calling all Air Bud Pup Academy fans: Set sale in Metchosin

The event takes place on Nov. 29, 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CRD issues warning of toxic algae bloom at Thetis Lake

A swimming ban is in effect due to a blue-green algae bloom

UPDATED: Sooke Road reopens after truck hits house in Langford

RCMP says driver suffered medical event, causing crash

VIDEO: Oak Bay residents get first dibs to buy classic neighbourhood ambulance

‘I’m offering it first to people from Oak Bay, I hope it stays in Oak Bay.’

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Clear and unequivocal: Thousands of scientists sign letter on climate crisis

409 of the scientists were from Canada

Canadian youth not employed or in school face poorer mental, physical health: study

The results were based on surveys of 13,270 participants between 2015 and 2017

Fossil fuel industry tops the list of lobbyist groups in Ottawa: report

Report recommends creating office to advocate for climate change action

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Someone stealing Poppy Fund donation boxes in Island community

Comox Legion branch reports seven collection boxes taken this past week

Man arrested in North Cowichan after break and enter, sexual assault

34-year old Kamal Bhoondpaul arrested Halloween night

Cats rescued from B.C. property had been shot with pellet guns

The feral cats had each been shot and had pellets embedded in them

Most Read