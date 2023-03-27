Odelia Quewezance speaks to media before a bail hearing outside Court of King’s Bench in Yorkton, Sask. on Monday, March 27, 2023. Odelia Quewezance, 50, and her sister, Nerissa Quewezance, 48, (not pictured) were convicted of the second-degree murder of Kamsack, Sask., farmer Anthony Dolff in February 1993. A Saskatchewan judge has granted bail to the two sisters, who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Odelia Quewezance speaks to media before a bail hearing outside Court of King’s Bench in Yorkton, Sask. on Monday, March 27, 2023. Odelia Quewezance, 50, and her sister, Nerissa Quewezance, 48, (not pictured) were convicted of the second-degree murder of Kamsack, Sask., farmer Anthony Dolff in February 1993. A Saskatchewan judge has granted bail to the two sisters, who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Saskatchewan judge grants bail to sisters who say they were wrongfully convicted

Odelia and Nerissa Quewezance were convicted of second-degree murder in a 1993 stabbing death

A Saskatchewan judge has granted bail to two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions.

Odelia and Nerissa Quewezance were convicted of second-degree murder in the 1993 stabbing death of 70-year-old Saskatchewan farmer Anthony Dolff near Kamsack, Sask.

The federal Justice Department started a review of their convictions last year, saying there may be a reasonable basis to conclude there was a miscarriage of justice.

Defence lawyers asked for the Indigenous sisters to get a conditional release while the federal review continues, and Justice Donald Layh of the Court of King’s Bench granted their request.

“I find that the Quewezance sisters have raised sufficient evidentiary matters that make their application of appropriate strength to support their release,” Layh told court Monday.

“They have raised several questionable circumstances under which they provided inculpatory statements to the RCMP in Kamsack. For example, they were young Indigenous women who had engaged in substantial drug and alcohol consumption within hours of their statements … their statements were neither audio nor video recorded.”

The sisters smiled at each other and looked over to family members sitting in the courtroom as the decision was read.

Many members of Dolff’s family left after the decision was announced.

A Crown prosecutor had argued that, even if there were issues with the police investigation, there was still enough evidence to show the sisters were involved in the killing.

James Lockyer, the sisters’ lawyer, has said the women are victims of racism in the justice system and false confessions.

READ MORE: Nearly 30 years after being found guilty of murder, sisters’ conviction under review

Law and justice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Friends and family of Nanaimo woman, missing since 2002, dismayed at ‘stolen’ signs
Next story
Young B.C. hockey coach dies in crash just hours before playoffs game

Just Posted

Coun. Brett Smyth is set to resign from North Saanich council, the Peninsula News Review has learned, and more information is expected to be released by the district Monday or Tuesday. (Courtesy of District of North Saanich)
Councillor quitting North Saanich council just months after election

A map of BC Transit's new Route 95 West Shore-Downtown line to launch on April 10. (Courtesy BC Transit)
West Shore-Downtown rapid buses to get rolling next month

West Shore RCMP detachment vehicles are seen behind the detachment in Langford March 29, 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Check your kids’ phones’: West Shore police urge action as child porn cases double

Eunice Charles (left) and Weyla Chipps-Roy have travelled as far afield as Rotterdam in the Netherlands during their journey to work as deckhands in the marine industry. (Courtesy of Weyla Chipps-Roy)
Scia’new pair excited by ‘really cool’ job after training to be deckhands

Pop-up banner image