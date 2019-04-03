Nova Scotia introduced a bill Tuesday that could have residents be organ donors unless they opt out. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saskatchewan reaches out to Nova Scotia to talk automatic organ donation

Nova Scotia could be the first jurisdiction in North America to adopt the measure

Saskatchewan’s health minister says he will be closely watching Nova Scotia as it moves forward on a plan to introduce automatic consent for organ donation.

Nova Scotia introduced a bill Tuesday that could have residents be organ donors unless they opt out.

READ MORE: Organ donation saved record 502 lives last year in B.C.

If the law comes into effect, Nova Scotia could be the first jurisdiction in North America to adopt the measure.

Saskatchewan Health Minister Jim Reiter says his office has requested to speak with his counterpart in Nova Scotia.

Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall had earlier expressed support for introducing presumed consent.

Saskatchewan’s 2019 budget includes money to create an organ donor registry in the hopes of increasing Saskatchewan’s donor rates.

Reiter says the province has not ruled out an opt-out system but that a legislative committee earlier flagged potential legal issues with the idea.

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cell phone rings in 46th anniversary today
Next story
Revolver that Van Gogh may have used to kill himself on auction

Just Posted

Township of Esquimalt explores options amidst doctor shortage crisis

A recent report found that between Esquimalt and Westshore, 36,000 people don’t have a family doctor

Cell phone rings in 46th anniversary today

There have been some iconic phones over the years but what’s next?

Saanich fire crews extinguish blaze at Gorge and Adelaide

Shed fire believed to be started by old refrigerator

‘Best of the City’ is back for the 25th year!

The polls are now open to vote for your favourite businesses in town

Rickter Scale: All hail the great white uniter

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

Who is Batman? Man dressed as superhero in viral B.C. RCMP incident still unknown

A video of Batman asking to assist police in Kelowna has gained a worldwide audience

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you registered as an organ donor?

April is Organ Donation Awareness month. Each year, there are approximately 4,500… Continue reading

Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

B.C. riding association leader quits after Trudeau ousts ex-ministers from caucus

Louis De Jaeger of Chilliwack-Hope says prime minister’s values don’t align with his

B.C. teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

B.C. NDP loses vote after Greens walk out in LNG protest

B.C. Greens leave legislature, B.C. Liberals pass amendment

B.C. father paralyzed after apparent flu has regained some movement, recovery continues

Matt Reisig has begun to slowly regain movement in parts of his body.

Want a chicken? B.C. farm offers egg-citing opportunity

Rent chickens for farm fresh eggs without the commitment; free delivery offered for Kelowna and Vernon.

Most Read