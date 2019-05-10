Saskatoon police officer resigns after drunken Remembrance Day sex assault

Judge gave Robert Brown a conditional discharge and 75 hours of community service

A Saskatoon police officer who received a conditional discharge after pleading guilty to a sexual assault charge has resigned from the force, effective immediately.

Robert Brown, who was a constable, was accused of inappropriately touching a woman while he was off duty at a Remembrance Day event at the local armoury in 2017.

Brown, who is also a member of the North Saskatchewan Regiment infantry reserve, was charged by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service in April 2018.

The lawyer for the 16-year police service member told court last month that the officer was intoxicated at the time of the assault and was undergoing treatment.

The judge gave Brown a conditional discharge and 75 hours of community service, ruling that she believed he was unlikely to reoffend and the assault was out of character.

Brown was suspended without pay after he was charged, but police say an internal review of his conduct has now been halted. (CJWW, CTV Saskatoon)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Students train for open water swim in ‘chilly late-spring waters of the Salish Sea’

Just Posted

VIDEO: Royal BC Museum unveils rare artifact in upcoming Maya exhibit

La Corona Altar 5 depicts story of king and dynasties

14 years later: Victoria Police seek information on missing woman

Belinda Cameron was last seen May 11, 2005

Photography-themed cafe opens in downtown Victoria

Bokeh Cafe is located at 1028 Blanshard St.

Quadra Village Day features host of activities

Quadra Village Day is Saturday, May 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Kings Road

4 million gallons of water used on downtown Victoria fire so far

Firefighters continue to battle hot spots four days after it began

Fashion Fridays: White jeans for spring

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Grey whales just making a ‘pit stop’ along B.C. coast, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Transit police officer shot at Surrey SkyTrain station ‘excited to be back at work’

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

Woman traumatized after seeing bear carcass disposed of at B.C. landfill

WARNING: Story contains an image that may be disturbing to some readers

Big brother, big winner: B.C. player wins reality TV show

Kelowna’s Dane Rupert won Big Brother Canada season 7 Thursday night

Pope vows to fight nun abuse, urges service not servitude

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was ‘a serious, grave problem’

Most Read