Sasquatch sighted in Sidney

Sidney library was the location of the latest sighting of Sasquatch, although this time he was on screen, as part of a presentation by cryptozoologist Alex Solunac.

Solunac, a well respected investigator in the community of people that searches for Sasquatch, gave a thirty minute talk, including plaster casts of footprints people have claimed are Bigfoot’s. His audience of around 30 school children watched in rapt attention, with only a few skeptical glances, as he showed them pictures and explained the information he thinks indicates the creature’s existence. The presentation was reasoned and well-structured, with Solunac even admitting he has yet to see Sasquatch himself. His quest to find an Island Bigfoot has been life-long.

“I was probably about five or six years old and I saw the Patterson footage — that very famous clip that was taken at Bluff Creek in 1967. They showed it on television and I remember asking my aunt, who was 16, you know, ‘what is this?’ and she said, ‘oh it’s this monster that lives in the woods.’ I said, ‘What?’ You know I couldn’t understand, I understood what a monster was but this thing wasn’t something from Hollywood, people were seeing it out there and on Vancouver Island.”

Intrigued by descriptions of the elusive creature, Solunac’s interest grew the more he researched, and his presentation delved into the history and theories of Bigfoot. Solunac was careful to offer a balanced perspective, showing the key hoaxes and explaining what at first glance looked like convincing footage, taking a measured approach to explaining his belief in Bigfoot.

He started with stories of wild men and Bigfoots from around the world that span centuries, before focusing on tales of Sasquatch in Indigenous culture. On screen he showed a slide with dozens of names different First Nations have for creatures resembling Bigfoot. He also showed pictures of Indigenous sculptures depicting Sasquatch-like figures with lips pursed in a call, that correlate to traditional stories, suggesting a distinctive sound the creature makes. Solunac claims he has heard this sound himself, three times, once near Port Renfrew.

Solunac uses the latest technology to try and track Sasquatch. He talked about using hair and DNA samples to try and prove its existence, as well as setting up infra-red cameras on trails. As part of his presentation, he showed a screenshot of a satellite image pinpointing the locations of hundreds of North American Bigfoot sightings.

He says he is happy to pass on what he considers evidence of Bigfoot and to inspire the next generation like he was; to take to the woods and search.

The presentation was one of many events and interactive activities hosted by Sidney's impressive new library.



