Charlie the cat is on the mend after surgery

Sat-on-cat on the mend after surgery in Kamloops

Charlie had hip surgery after someone sat on him

  • Jun. 28, 2019 4:33 p.m.
  • News

Charlie the kitten is likely hip to the fact he has nine lives — and he may have used one of them in getting desperately needed surgery.

A rescue animal being sheltered by the Kamloops and District Humane Society, Charlie is recovering after undergoing surgery for a broken hip. It is alleged that Charlie was accidently sat on by someone.

According to Barbara Zibrik, executive director of the society, Charlie is a tough kitty to keep down.

“He’s a really happy little kitten,” she said. “He just hasn’t stopped purring through the whole thing and I marvel at that.”

The broken hip was discovered after Charlie was rescued and it was promptly treated by Sandy Jamieson at The Cat Hospital in Kamloops.

READ MORE: Kamloops Mounties seek men who stole Porsche 911

The humane society is now trying to raise money to cover the cost of that treatment and any additional costs going forward.

“Dr. Sandy gave a huge discount,” Zibrik said. “Even with that, it’s still $1,000.”

As the humane society is run by volunteers and operates through the generosity of the community, Zibrik hopes people will rally behind Charlie and help cover the cost of his treatment.

“The surgery took place last week and he’s recovering very well,” she said.

The fact Charlie is so young improves his chances of experiencing a full recovery, which Zibrik said looks likely.

Down the road, once Charlie’s hip has completely healed, the humane society will be looking to find him a loving family in the community.

Until then, he’s been recovering in the home of one of the humane society’s volunteers.

Zibrik said the Kamloops and District Humane Society fosters its animals in homes of volunteers, rather than in cages.

She said the smaller scale of the organization, with a smaller overhead, means more of the funds raised can go directly to animals in its care.

READ MORE: Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

According to Zibrik, that’s 98 cents of every dollar going straight to caring for the animals. Approximately 250 animals go through the humane society every year.

Donations for Charlie can be sent online via paypal.com or canadahelps.org if donors look up Kamloops and District Humane Society at those sites.

Money can also be directly e-transferred to kamloopshumanesociety@gmail.com.

In-person donations can be dropped off at Petland, at Notre Dame Drive and Dalhousie Drive in Southgate, or at the Cat Hospital, at 1338 Battle Street just east of downtown.

Donations of more than $10 are tax deductible.

Previous story
Avowed white supremacist gets life sentence in Charlottesville car attack
Next story
Spear grass can carry a high cost for dog owners

Just Posted

UPDATE: Johnson Street Bridge will be lifted after receiving repairs for hydraulic issues

The bridge was down since Thursday afternoon after problems with the hydraulic fluid were discovered

Spear grass can carry a high cost for dog owners

Victoria veterinarian treats about five dogs a week who have come in contact with spear grass

Victoria votes to move downtown art installation from Bastion Square

The Commerce Canoe will be moved to Triangle Island to make room for a new totem pole

City sees over $800,000 in funds after first six months of Airbnb regulations

Business licence fees and taxes bolster funds for city, tourism industry

Oak Bay throws support behind call to increase bottle-deposit rates

Resolution backs Ocean Legacy request to province of B.C.

UPDATED: Washington man guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria-area couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook of Saanich, B.C., were found dead in 1987

Sat-on-cat on the mend after surgery in Kamloops

Charlie had hip surgery after someone sat on him

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue issues warning after new hazard develops in the Puntledge River

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue (CVGSAR) has launched a “public safety… Continue reading

Canadian icon and hero Terry Fox died 38 years ago today

Historica Canada’s Heritage Minute dedicated to Terry Fox shows his journey of cancer awareness

Man who was carrying knife tackled at Nanaimo’s night market

RCMP make arrest after market-goer chases suspect downtown

‘B.C.’s vital interests are at stake’: Lawyers battle over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta government lawyer argued that the province’s turn-off-the taps legislation not meant to hurt B.C.

POLL: Do you think the penalty should be increased for tossing a burning cigarette from a vehicle?

With grasslands and forests around Vancouver Island and across B.C. reaching tinder… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for children to attend school

The Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation will go into effect ahead of upcoming school year

Most Read