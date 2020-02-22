Signage advertising the opening of Save-On-Foods at Colwood Corners has appeared. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Save-On-Foods signage appears at Colwood Corners

Development expected to achieve occupancy in 2021

New signage has popped up at the Colwood Corners development and it says the property is going to be home to a Save-On-Foods.

In May 2019, Colwood Corners developers Onni Group said the development should achieve occupancy by 2021 in phase one of the project.

Signs on the outside of the construction site advertise a Save-On-Foods opening at the development.

READ ALSO: Open house for proposed tallest mass timber building on Vancouver Island

Onni Group’s chief of staff Duncan Wlodarczak previously told Black Press Media the plan for Colwood Corners includes 276 market residential units and 152,000 square feet of commercial space. A total of 471 residential units are planned for the site.

The first phase of the Colwood Corners projects involves the completion of six buildings according to construction plans submitted to the city.

READ ALSO: Some businesses closed after roof collapses at Colwood Corners

There are also supposed to be overall improvements to the pedestrian environment around the development such as areas with benches, landscaping, lighting, outdoor open space, a children’s play area, connections to the Galloping Goose Trail and enhancements to the existing London Drugs building.

A new affordable housing development that would be the tallest mass timber building on Vancouver Island may also come to the Colwood Corners area. The proposed development would have 100 affordable housing rental units as well as 15 storeys, replacing its current four.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Heart attacks strike B.C. husband and wife just over one year apart
Next story
Saanich wins 2020 Small Business BC award at Vancouver gala

Just Posted

Victoria Foundation welcomes new faces to board, staff, committees

Four members step down from the board with thanks from the foundation

Save-On-Foods signage appears at Colwood Corners

Development expected to achieve occupancy in 2021

Saanich wins 2020 Small Business BC award at Vancouver gala

‘Saanich is definitely open for business,’ mayor says

‘Not your typical musical’: Royal Bay Secondary presents ‘Cabaret’

Musical addresses politics of today and the past

Oak Bay, Esquimalt firefighters headed up the big climb Sunday

Oak Bay firefighter joins former Esquimalt assistant chief for 48-storey stair climb

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of turning newspapers into digital archives

Kelowna Capital News donated materials dating from 1980 to 2000

Heart attacks strike B.C. husband and wife just over one year apart

Courtenay couple share personal stories to bring awareness to heart month

‘Nothing surprises us anymore:’ U.S. border officials find brain in package

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found the brain packed in a glass mason jar in a Canada Post shipment

B.C., Ottawa sign sweeping 30-year deal for northern caribou habitat

West Moberly, Saulteau co-manage new protection on two million acres

Loans or gifts? Judge rules woman must pay Victoria man back $7K

B.C. judge rules that woman must pay back more than $7,000 in advanced funds to man

Eyes on police after Trudeau orders blockades torn down, injunctions enforced

The RCMP in B.C. have sent a letter to the traditional leaders of the Wet’suwet’en Nation

B.C. massage therapist suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct

While suspended, Leonard Krekic is not entitled to practice as an RMT in B.C.

Cheapest in B.C.: Penticton gas prices dip below $1 per litre

Two stores in Penticton have gas below a dollar.

VIDEO: Outpouring of worldwide support for bullied Australian boy

Australian actor Hugh Jackman said ‘you are stronger than you know, mate’

Most Read