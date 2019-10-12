Saanich Chiropractor Mark Strudwick talks spine health in honour of World Spine Day on Oct. 16. (Michael Dorausch/Flicker)

Save your spine: Saanich chiropractor talks spine health for office workers

World Spine Day is on Oct. 16

If you spend the majority of your day sitting in front of a computer, you may have experienced the tell-tale signs of postural strain – colloquially known as student or office worker syndrome. Back pain, shoulder pain and a sore neck can all be indicators of spending too much time hunched over a desk.

In honour of World Spine Day on Oct. 16, Saanich chiropractor Mark Strudwick sat down to discuss spine health.

Strudwick, who has been practicing in Greater Victoria since 1998, sees folks with postural strain all the time. It started with government employees and now it’s folks from all professions and of varying ages, he noted.

READ ALSO: Saanich woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Sitting in a hunched position while working on a laptop or desktop for prolonged periods of time can result in pain in various parts of the spine as the neck and shoulder muscles curve. Studies show that almost half of office workers experience neck pain caused by poor posture at some point. Looking up can compensate for this as it straightens the neck and back, Strudwick explained, so moving your monitor to eye level is beneficial.

READ ALSO: Saanich teen racks up another award for redesigned spinal probe

Strudwick also recommends sitting upright with the arm, knee and hip joints at 90 degrees. Standing desks can be a good solution for back pain too, he noted.

While sitting ergonomically at work can relieve postural stress, it’s best to avoid working on a computer for any longer than you need to, so Strudwick suggests staying off computers outside of work hours if possible.

The theme for World Spine Day 2019 is “Get spine active!” Folks are encouraged to think of their spines and find ways manage back and neck pain – it can be as simple as taking a stretch break every 20 to 30 minutes at work, going for a walk or seeing a chiropractor, said Strudwick.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mourners gather for slain teenager’s funeral in Hamilton, Ont.
Next story
UPDATED: Missing 75-year-old woman located in Saanich

Just Posted

Save your spine: Saanich chiropractor talks spine health for office workers

World Spine Day is on Oct. 16

Face your fears with ‘phobias’ theme at 2019 Heritage Haunted House

Saanich haunted house back raising money for Help Fill A Dream Foundation

CFB Esquimalt officer to run Victoria marathon wearing 30 pounds of navy gear

Sailor attempts to set new Guinness World Record at GoodLife Fitness Victoria marathon

Lecture series tries to forecast likely future of Sidney

Series starts Oct. 27 with a presentation from Jim Bottomley, a futurist

Central Saanich invites Saanich to talk transportation issues

Coun. Niall Paltiel says communities do can do a ‘better job’ on mutual issues

No holiday for campaigning leaders on Thanksgiving weekend, but pace slows

There is a little over a week to go before election day, and advanced polls are now open

BC Children’s Hospital launches 2 new virtual care sites bringing total to 19 across province

Provincial initiative allows pediatric patients to see health specialists through video

PHOTOS: Kipchoge becomes first runner to dip under 2 hours for marathon

Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocks 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds

Mourners gather for slain teenager’s funeral in Hamilton, Ont.

Devan Bracci-Selvey’s obituary says he also had ‘a loving heart for animals’

1/3 of Canadian men won’t share their feelings for fear of being ‘unmanly’: report

Fifty-nine per cent of men said society expects them to be ‘emotionally strong and not show weakness’

Dog owners have reduced risk of dying from heart problems, says researcher

Researchers analyzed data on more than 3.8 million people taken from 10 studies

‘Guess what honey, I’m that butthead’: B.C. couple wins $500K in Lotto 6/49

Langley’s Mark and Rosslynn Denton spend the weekend pondering how to use this week’s 6/49 windfall

Officer shot, man arrested after standoff north of Nelson

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries

Romance scam involving fake Jeremy Renner targets Okanagan residents

An online impersonator posing as actor Jeremy Renner has been asking victims for money online

Most Read