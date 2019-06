No risk to the public after portions of the park were taped off

Saxe Point Park in Esquimalt has reopened following a police incident Thursday afternoon.

Several police vehicles and an ambulance were on scene, and portions of the park were taped off.

VIDEO: No foul play suspected after body found in Langford woods

Shortly after the scene was cleared and reopened to the public.

Victoria Police spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford said that there is no risk to the public.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram