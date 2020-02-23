Scaffolding falls due to strong winds at Millstream Village Sunday afternoon

A small portion of the Millstream Village parking lot was taped off Sunday afternoon after scaffolding fell due to strong winds.
Strong winds here in #Langford. Scaffolding has fallen at Millstream Village by Pet Smart and Golf Town. @WestshoreRCMP confirm no injuries or vehicles damaged. #yyj pic.twitter.com/8RoCC00nQd
— Aaron Guillen (@iaaronguillen) February 23, 2020
West Shore RCMP responded to the incident at 12:28 p.m. when a woman saw the entire scaffolding detach from the complex containing Pet Smart, Golf Town and La Vie en Rose. An officer at the scene said there were no injuries and no vehicles were damaged.
The majority of the scaffolding fell within the zoned off space that crews were working on for a new Marshalls store, the second location in Greater Victoria. Clean-up crews were seen on site beginning to take down scaffolding just before 1 p.m.
Environment Canada warned of strong winds between 60 to 90 km an hour on Monday. This storm is strong enough to potentially cause damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows. The strong winds will lighten by early Monday.
More to come…
aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com
@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.