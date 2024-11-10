Scammer instructs Nanaimo victim to cut up credit cards, then comes by to collect the pieces

Call spoofing used so that banking institution showed up on call display

A woman was bilked out of thousands of dollars after her call display led her to believe she was answering her call from her bank.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release advising about a scam reported last weekend. The victim called police Nov. 2 to report the fraud, saying she’d taken a call she thought was from RBC, which was what showed up on her call display. The complainant reported the caller notified her of fraudulent activity on her credit and debit cards. She was told to cut up her Visa and debit cards and provide him with her PIN number, and was told a courier would be by to pick up the credit and debit cards. A short time later someone arrived to pick up the cards.

Several days later, five withdrawals totalling $17,000 were made. The complainant is working with her bank to be reimbursed.

"Legitimate banks will never ask you for personal information nor will they ask you to destroy banking cards or send anyone to your home to collect them," noted the RCMP press release.