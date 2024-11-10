 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Scammer instructs Nanaimo victim to cut up credit cards, then comes by to collect the pieces

Call spoofing used so that banking institution showed up on call display
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
14570002_web1_180412-NBU-coppertheft---RCMP---patch---new---IMGP3244
A victim was defrauded out of $17,000 after a 'courier' came by her home to collect debit and credit cards that she had been instructed to cut up. (Black Press Media file photo)

A woman was bilked out of thousands of dollars after her call display led her to believe she was answering her call from her bank.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release advising about a scam reported last weekend. The victim called police Nov. 2 to report the fraud, saying she’d taken a call she thought was from RBC, which was what showed up on her call display. The complainant reported the caller notified her of fraudulent activity on her credit and debit cards. She was told to cut up her Visa and debit cards and provide him with her PIN number, and was told a courier would be by to pick up the credit and debit cards. A short time later someone arrived to pick up the cards.

Several days later, five withdrawals totalling $17,000 were made. The complainant is working with her bank to be reimbursed.

"Legitimate banks will never ask you for personal information nor will they ask you to destroy banking cards or send anyone to your home to collect them," noted the RCMP press release.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff

Read more

More News

Talks resume in B.C. port dispute in bid to end multi-day lockout
Talks resume in B.C. port dispute in bid to end multi-day lockout
Royal Canadian Legion turns to Amazon for poppy campaign boost
Royal Canadian Legion turns to Amazon for poppy campaign boost
Kelowna man arrested, alleged to be 'cook' in Alberta fentanyl lab
Kelowna man arrested, alleged to be 'cook' in Alberta fentanyl lab