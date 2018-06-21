Scams separating Saanich residents from their money

Saanich Police warn residents of constantly evolving scams

Saanich Police are reminding residents of the variety of scams circulating in the community, pointing out that they can sometimes be hard to spot and that new ones appear every day.

“If you suspect that you may be a target of fraud, or if you have already sent funds, don’t be embarrassed – you’re not alone,” said Sgt. Jereme Leslie with Saanich Police.

He said a Saanich resident recently received a phone call from someone claiming to be with the police, and advising him his son was currently at court because of a car accident.

“The scammer directed the victim to purchase a number of gift cards and provide the serial numbers to him,” said Leslie. “Unfortunately the victim didn’t recognize the scam until it was too late.”

Residents are encouraged to protect themselves from fraud by learning how to recognize it. Helpful information on common scams and ways to protect yourself can be found at www.antifraudcentre.ca. Police urge residents to take the time to identify the people in your life who may be vulnerable to these scams.

Here are some tips to protect yourself and others from fraud:

  • Be extra cautious about calls, emails etc from the Canada Revenue Agency. The CRA will not threaten to arrest you or ask you to divulge personal information, financial information or ask you to pay them in gift cards, prepaid credit cards or Bitcoin.
  • Don’t be fooled by the promise of a valuable prize in return for a low-cost purchase.
  • Be aware of calls, emails or mailings offering international bonds or lottery tickets, a portion of a foreign dignitary’s bank account, free vacations, credit repair or schemes with unlimited income potential.
  • Don’t be afraid to hang up the phone, delete the email or close your Internet connection.
  • Be aware of “job offers” that have you receiving funds into your bank account and then directing those funds to company representative.
  • Don’t purchase a product or service without carefully checking out the product, service and company.
  • Don’t be afraid to request further documentation from the caller so you can verify the validity of the company.
  • Don’t disclose personal information about your finances, bank accounts, credit cards, social insurance and driver’s license numbers to any business that can’t prove it is legitimate.
  • Shred unwanted personal information such as bank statements, credit card bills, unwanted receipts, cheques, pre-approved credit applications and old tax returns.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Boys show concussion symptoms faster than girls
Next story
B.C. inmate gets 2 years in prison for assault on guard

Just Posted

Rebirth of downtown cultural festival coming to Victoria in July

Folktoria aims to pick up where Folkfest left off

Plans rejigged for new Crystal Pool and Wellness Centre

Visitors to open house see plans for fitness facility, main pool with movable floor

Crash snarls traffic on Trans Canada at Tillicum

Southbound traffic on the Trans Canada Highway is at a crawl as… Continue reading

Saanich to study ‘mega mansions’ on farm land

District staff will study the siting of homes on agricultural lots

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

In reversal, Trump signs executive order to stop family separation

President had been wrongly insisting he had no choice but to separate families apprehended at border

Scams separating Saanich residents from their money

Saanich Police warn residents of constantly evolving scams

Trudeau says he can’t imagine Trump damaging U.S. by imposing auto tariffs

New tariffs on Canadian autos entering the U.S. would amount to a self-inflicted wound on the U.S. economy

B.C. inmate gets 2 years in prison for assault on guard

Union rep said inmate sucker punched correctional officer, continued assault after officer fell

Temperature records broken across B.C., again

The first heat wave of the season went out with a bang across the province

Canada’s first national accessibility law tabled in Ottawa

The introduction of the Accessible Canada Act marked a key step towards greater inclusion

Police chief calls for mass casualty plan in Saskatchewan after Broncos crash

Former Saskatoon police chief Clive Weighill said the office was tasked with creating such a plan 13 years ago but none exists

U.S. schools mum on ties to doc in sex abuse inquiry

A now-dead doctor accused of sexual misconduct acted as a team physician at other universities

Phillies fan injured by flying hot dog

Allegedly the team’s mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher

Most Read