Scarlet fever reported at Victoria elementary school

A case of scarlet fever has been reported in a Victoria elementary school.

According to an email obtained by Black Press Media, scarlet fever was reported in George Jay Elementary School.

The notice, issued by Island Health, says scarlet fever is caused “by the same germ that causes strep throat and is spread by fluid from the nose, throat and mouth of the infected person.”

Symptoms include fever, sore throat, red cheeks, whiteness around mouth, nausea, vomiting, “strawberry tongue” and a “fine, raised skin rash that feels like sandpaper.”

Island Health advises contacting your family doctor if anyone in your family has symptoms. The infection is treated with antibiotics, which must be taken continuously even when the person is feeling better.

Children with scarlet fever are advised to stay home until they have been on antibiotics for 24 hours and are feeling better.

Greater Victoria School District 61 could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

