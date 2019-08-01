Scheer promises health transfer increases to premiers in anticipation of attacks

Scheer would increase health transfers and a social transfer by at least three per cent every year

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is promising the premiers that he would increase health transfers and a social transfer by at least three per cent every year should he become prime minister.

In a letter to provincial and territorial premiers, Scheer says he wants to put the commitment in writing because he anticipates his opponents will misrepresent his position on health care funding.

Scheer says millions of Canadians rely on a public health care system including during life events including the birth of a child, when caring for aging parents, for check-ups and life-saving treatments.

Andrew Scheer says Conservatives have 'comprehensive plan to make Canada safer'

He also says Canadians count on education, social assistance, early learning, child care and other programs supported by the Canada Social Transfer, adding that Canadians need to be able to count on stable and predictable federal funding.

In a speech to Liberal candidates Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Conservatives of claiming to be a party of the people, but quickly turning to “cuts” to health care, municipalities, child care, education and services Canadians rely on most.

A spokesperson for Scheer says health is an issue that stretches across all provinces and territories, adding the Conservatives know the Trudeau Liberals will “try and fearmonger.”

The Canadian Press

