School crossing guard clears truck debris left from evening crash

A truck crashed into a hydro pole on Saanich/Oak Bay border Thursday night

A crash Thursday night (Sept.20) closed traffic near the Oak Bay/Saanich border of Greater Victoria.

The collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. when a black SUV changed lanes towards a Nissan truck, causing the Nissan to leave the roadway and crash into a hydro pole at the corner of Richmond and Lansdowne.

Police say the driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the other vehicle was identified.

Both drivers were issued a copy of the ICBC accident report.

“There were lots of sharp pieces of metal and plastic, some bits of truck scattered around which I pushed towards the light pole,” Ramsey said.

Roughly 1,000 people were without power until 9 p.m. due to the crash.

 

A Nissan truck crashed into a hydro pole at the corner of Richmond and Lansdowne Thursday night after a black SUV changed lanes towards it. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

