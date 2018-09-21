School crossing guard clears truck debris left from evening crash

Jane Ramsey, a school crossing guard at the corner of Richmond and Lansdowne, arrived for duty this morning to find broken truck parts strewn across the sidewalk and damage to the light pole. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

A crash Thursday night (Sept.20) closed traffic near the Oak Bay/Saanich border of Greater Victoria.

The collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. when a black SUV changed lanes towards a Nissan truck, causing the Nissan to leave the roadway and crash into a hydro pole at the corner of Richmond and Lansdowne.

Police say the driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the other vehicle was identified.

Both drivers were issued a copy of the ICBC accident report.

Jane Ramsey, a school crossing guard at the corner of Richmond and Lansdowne, arrived for duty this morning to find broken truck parts strewn across the sidewalk and damage to the light pole.

“There were lots of sharp pieces of metal and plastic, some bits of truck scattered around which I pushed towards the light pole,” Ramsey said.

Roughly 1,000 people were without power until 9 p.m. due to the crash.

A Nissan truck crashed into a hydro pole at the corner of Richmond and Lansdowne Thursday night after a black SUV changed lanes towards it. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

