Oak Bay News reader, Brittany MacPherson, snaps photos of the damage done by Sunday’s storm. Two boats washed onto the rocks below Glenlyon Norfolk School on Beach Drive. (Photo Brittany MacPherson)

School fence damaged by soaring sailboat

One boat owner advised, Transport Canada responsible for second boat

Sunday’s storm blew more than waves ashore; it sent two sailboats crashing into the property of Glenlyon Norfolk School on Beach Drive.

The owner of one boat was advised but the other boat was a derelict vessel so our Integrated Marine Unit advised Transport Canada,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

The fence at Glenlyon Norfolk School was significantly damaged.

 

“We were very fortunate, as there was little damage to our property,” said Glenn Zederayko, Head of School at GNS. “There was just a bit of our chainlink fence that got bent.”

He said the local police department and the GNS custodian worked together in the quick response.

Winds whipped up late Saturday pushing boats ashore up and down the Island, knocking down power in some areas and cancelling travel to and from the Island by sea and air.

School fence damaged by soaring sailboat

One boat owner advised, Transport Canada responsible for second boat

