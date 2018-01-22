School fence damaged by soaring sailboat

Sunday’s storm blew more than waves ashore; it sent two sailboats crashing into the property of Glenlyon Norfolk School on Beach Drive.

If u know owner of this sailboat #yyj #oakbay, pls call us. Pls stay back from this area @GNS as its dangerous. pic.twitter.com/kqNf7Z3CHN — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) January 21, 2018

“The owner of one boat was advised but the other boat was a derelict vessel so our Integrated Marine Unit advised Transport Canada,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

The fence at Glenlyon Norfolk School was significantly damaged.

“We were very fortunate, as there was little damage to our property,” said Glenn Zederayko, Head of School at GNS. “There was just a bit of our chainlink fence that got bent.”

He said the local police department and the GNS custodian worked together in the quick response.

Winds whipped up late Saturday pushing boats ashore up and down the Island, knocking down power in some areas and cancelling travel to and from the Island by sea and air.

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com