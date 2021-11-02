RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted after man with pellet gun found in Mackenzie, B.C.

RCMP say anyone who sees the man should call 911 and not approach

Mounties said they have found their suspect following reports of a reports of a man with a gun walking around the community.

RCMP said they responded to calls about the man walking around in Mackenzie, a community of less than 4,000 located two hours north of Prince George. Mounties said the man was carrying a pellet gun.

“No offence was committed and no one was injured in this matter,” police said.

Two schools in the area, the recreation centre and the mall were put on lockdown out of an “abundance of caution.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Victoria is B.C.’s 3rd ‘rattiest’ city on pest control firm’s top 20 list
Next story
Victoria is the latest municipality to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Just Posted

The Community Social Planning Council of Greater Victoria has released its 2021 living wage report, showing that two parents in a four-person family need to earn $20.46 an hour to meet basic needs. (Black Press Media file photo)
Family living wage jumps to $20.46 in Greater Victoria

The federal government announced Tuesday that Victoria International Airport, among eight airports across Canada, can reopen for international air travel effective Nov. 30. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria International Airport cleared for international travel

Fireworks were launched into a crowd of partygoers at the University of Victoria during Halloween weekend gatherings that saw crowds of up to 1,000 young persons. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Police step up enforcement after fireworks discharged at University of Victoria partygoers

The Parole Board of Canada has ordered Kenneth Jacob Fenton, right, to return to a community residential facility after living on his own for some months. Fenton was convicted in 2017 on charges relating to the death of West Shore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett. (Black Press Media file photo)
Langford man in Sarah Beckett drunk driving death returned to halfway house