‘School year will not be lost’: SD63 students will move on to next grade

Tim Dunford, chair of the Saanich Board of Education, issued the statement on Monday

A statement from the Saanich Board of Education assures students who will miss out on their last term that they will continue on to the next grade or graduation.

Tim Dunford, chair of the Saanich Board of Education, issued the statement on March 30, the day students would have returned to school following spring break.

According to the statement, the board is working with senior staff as well as the Ministry of Education to assure “this school year will not be lost.”

“The ministry is also assisting us and all school districts with guidelines for adjusting our educational delivery model to ensure these successful outcomes,” reads the statement.

Dunford states the board and district are making efforts to provide full and timely communication to parents, staff and community.

Parents are encouraged to regularly check the district website at www.sd63.bc.ca for the most current information.



