School’s on today, more snow expected across Greater Victoria

Environment Canada says more snow could fall Friday

Schools are open across the region after snowfall last night ground the region to a halt.

A brief interlude of dry and mainly sunny conditions over the Inner South Coast could end on Friday as a trough of low pressure moves southwards along the BC coast, according to Environment Canada.

Moisture is expected to result in more snow, with temperatures rising above the freezing mark later into Friday afternoon. That’s when the snow will likely change to rain or become mixed with rain over most areas.

Schools will remain open today (Feb. 22, 2018). All buses are running. #yyj #yyjsnow — Greater Victoria SD (@sd61schools) February 22, 2018

Environment Canada says expected snowfall amounts vary with the highest accumulations possibly reaching 5 to 10 cm by late Friday afternoon.

With winter road conditions, BC Transit says buses may continue to run behind schedule.

We are expecting the adverse weather and road conditions to continue causing #transit delays for the morning commute in #Victoria. Please plan ahead, leave plenty of time to get to your destination, dress appropriately, and be patient. #YYJTraffic — BC Transit (@BCTransit) February 22, 2018

As of 6 a.m., all routes are on regular routing except for:

Buses will not be stopping on steep hills. Reminder to passengers to walk to nearest flat bus zone.

Route 52 Not servicing Lagoon

Routes 56/57 Not servicing Gorman/Goldie. Buses remaining on Treanor

Routes 59/60 Not servicing Triangle Mountain (Using Sooke, Happy Valley, Latoria)

Route 83 Not Servicing Interurban, Beaver and Quayle or Camosun College (Using Markham to West Saanich, turning around at the Tech Park then servicing Royal Oak)

There are no delays on BC Ferries’ sailings from Swartz Bay this morning and very slight delays at Victoria International Airport as crews work to deice the planes.

Good morning from YYJ! Deicing activities are in effect. Very slight delays. Please take extra time to get to the airport as some roads are icy. #yyj #yyjops https://t.co/ex9SNiq8nl pic.twitter.com/SYtyzPdWTE — Victoria Int Airport (@Fly_YYJ) February 22, 2018