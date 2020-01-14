Schools open for session across Greater Victoria

Some bus routes may be delayed, altered due to slippery conditions

Savory Elementary Grade 3 student Silas Gesslein (left) and Grade 5 students Hannah Little and Isaiah Gesslein enjoy the first significant snowfall of 2020. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Schools across Greater Victoria are open for session Tuesday.

Despite snow still falling in some areas of the Capital Region, schools in the Saanich School District (SD63) will be open.

Tues Jan 14 – All Saanich Schools are OPEN today. Snow is still falling in the Royal Oak area, but most main roads remain clear. Drive carefully and be aware of your surroundings. #SchoolsAreOpen pic.twitter.com/zJ2bJrolyz — SD 63 Saanich (@sd63schools) January 14, 2020

The Sooke School District (SD62) advised students to bundle up as temperatures are expected to remain below freezing. The District also noted some bus routes may be delayed or altered due to slippery conditions.

Bundle up everyone – all #sd62 schools are open today! Busses may be delayed and routes altered due to slippery conditions. Be warm and be careful out there! — School District #62 (@SD62_Sooke) January 14, 2020

The Greater Victoria School District (SD61) also advised parents, guardians and students alike to bundle up for the trip to and from school.

Greater Victoria’s post-seconday institutions were open Monday. Camosun College has confirmed on its website that classes are running again Tuesday.

