School's out for Port Alberni students after small fire at high school

Fire contained to room of origin thanks to school sprinklers, quick-thinking staff

A Port Alberni Fire Department truck is parked in front of Alberni District Secondary School on Thursday, May 8, 2025 after a fire broke out inside the school. (SUSIE QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

High school students in Port Alberni have an unexpected day off after an early-morning fire set off the sprinklers in the automotive department.

Fire departments from Port Alberni, Cherry Creek, Beaver Creek and Sproat Lake responded to a 911 call just before 7 a.m. that there was a fire at the school, Deputy Fire Chief Travis Cross said.

"Our duty crew met with staff on site, who directed them to where the smoke was coming from. Being a large building it was helpful to have them there," Cross said. The fire started in an upper floor classroom above the automotive shop and was isolated to that room thanks to the school's sprinkler system.

"The sprinklers were going off so it suppressed most of the fire. The crew was able to extinguish anything that was remaining, and confirmed there was no extension into other parts of the school," Cross said.

There was quite a bit of smoke and water damage that extended beyond the room of origin though. Fire crews ventilated the area to allow school staff to get back into the building to clean up. Cross said staff informed him early on that they messaged parents to say the school would be closed for the day.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation "but it doesn't appear to be suspicious," he said.

Pacific Rim School District maintenance crews were on scene mopping up the water by 8:30 a.m.

Cross expressed his appreciation for the quick response from school district staff. "They were able to ensure no students were going into the building after the fire. They were keeping their students and staff safe."

The fire did not affect the North Island High School Track and Field championships, which are taking place at Bob Dailey Stadium across from the high school. Darren Willis from the host Port Alberni track and field club said the event is using Glenwood Centre and the washrooms at Alberni Valley Multiplex.

The only thing that affected the event was the brief closure of Roger Street, meaning early participants had go a little further to get into the stadium.