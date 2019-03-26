A new Scottish heritage centre is proposed by the Victoria Highland Games Association and D’Ambrosio Architecture + Urbanism (Township of View Royal)

Scottish cultural centre proposed for View Royal

A 10,000 square foot building is proposed for the Craigflower Manor grounds

The View Royal community could soon see a brand new space devoted to Scottish heritage.

In a proposal put forward to the town by the Victoria Highland Games Association (VHGA) and D’Ambrosio Architecture + Urbansim, the grounds of the current Craigflower Manor at 1801 Admirals Rd. would see a complimentary, 10,000 sq.-ft building, known as Craigflower Hall which would act as a Victoria Scottish Community Centre.

READ MORE: View Royal residents, council concerned about runoff in Portage Inlet

The one-storey, circular building would offer a space for community activities and cultural celebrations.

In the rezoning application to the town, the developers requested an area that would allow for a conference centre, club, commercial kitchen, museum, cafe, restaurant, recreational facility and retail sales. The facility would also hold a permanent liquor license.

The large area would allow for up to 200 guests inside in a banquet setting.

“Craigflower Hall, the new Victoria Scottish Community Centre, has the potential to revitalize the Craigflower Manor heritage park, while providing a valuable amenity for View Royal,” said Jim Maxwell, president of the VHGA in a letter to the town.

ALSO READ: Happy 260th, Robbie Burns!

“The town of View Royal does not presently have a community building of the size and composition planned for Craigflower. Many local societies and community groups have expressed interest in having such a building type available for their use.”

The proposal is now working its way through the required municipal approval process, with anticipated approvals expected by late 2019.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

 

A new Scottish heritage centre is proposed by the Victoria Highland Games Association and D’Ambrosio Architecture + Urbanism (Township of View Royal)

Previous story
Inspirational Vancouver Island youngster dies after battle with brain cancer
Next story
British Columbians are paying more for booze but also broccoli

Just Posted

Coroner’s inquest announced for Oak Bay teen’s overdose death

Elliot Eurchuk was 16 years old when he died of an opioid overdose at his Oak Bay home

Councillor wants to see concrete action after Saanich declares climate emergency

Coun. Nathalie Chambers doesn’t want declaration to be mere ‘lip-service’

UPDATE: West Shore RCMP reunite camera with owner

Police sought public’s help to identify people photographed on the camera with record-time results

Beware of geese: Nesting season may trigger aggressive behaviour

Greater Victoria residents will have to be wary of nesting geese in the area

Greater Victoria leaders coming together to talk diversity and equity

Royal Road University’s Inclusion Project engages community stakeholders from public, private sectors

Victoria hosts ‘Ultimate Hockey Fan Cave’

The hockey cave was recently featured on a Netflix special

Eviction halted for B.C. woman deemed ‘too young’ for seniors’ home

Zoe Nagler, 46, had been given notice after living in the seniors complex in Comox for six years

Is it a homicide? B.C. woman dies in hospital, seven months after being shot

Stepfather think Chilliwack case should now be a homicide, but IHIT has not confirmed anything

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Military officer accused of sexual misconduct, drunkenness in B.C., Alberta

Warrant Officer Jarvis Kevin Malone is charged under the National Defence Act

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

Howard the giant gnome finds new home on Vancouver Island

Iconic attraction will move from Nanoose Bay to Galey Farms in Saanich

Harbour Air to convert to all-electric seaplanes

Seaplane company to modify fleet with a 750-horsepower electric motor

Sailings cancelled after BC Ferries boat hits Langdale terminal

The Queen of Surrey is stuck on the dock, causing delays to Horseshoe Bay trips

Most Read