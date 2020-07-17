Screens go dark as Saanich’s Landmark Cinema announces permanent closure

The Landmark Cinema at University Heights announced the facility’s permanent closure on July 17. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich film fanatics will no longer be able to find buttery popcorn and cheap movie tickets at University Heights.

On July 17, Landmark Cinema at University Heights announced via social media that the facility will not reopen after the pandemic.

“Thank you for your patronage, Movie Lovers,” read the cinema’s Friday morning Facebook post which didn’t specify the reason for the closure.

Saanich Coun. Colin Plant was quick to spot the announcement and shared the news with his Twitter followers.

He called it a “sad day” for local cinephiles, adding that there were “lots of memories made there.”

Sad day for #yyj cinephiles with the announcement of the permanent closing of the University Heights @LandmarkCinemas. Between COVID, the proposed redevelopment and bigger theatre competition I can't really say it's a huge surprise. Lots of memories made there. FIN.#Saanich pic.twitter.com/aBGGb3T3Zz — Colin Plant (@ColinPlant2018) July 17, 2020

Plant added that with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the proposed University Heights redevelopment and competition from larger cinemas, he felt it wasn’t “a huge surprise.”

Those with gift cards and tickets were invited to reach out for a refund by emailing guestservices@landmarkcinemas.com or calling 1-800-378-2535.

