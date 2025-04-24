Kelowna sculptor Robert Dow Reid, creator of iconic landmarks, dies at 91

Robert Dow Reid created The Sails, the dolphin sculpture at Rhapsody Plaza, and much more

Sculptor Robert Dow Reid, known for creating downtown Kelowna landmark 'The Sails' has died at 91.

The man who created some of Kelowna's most famous landmarks has died at the age of 91.

Sculptor Robert Dow Reid, known for creating the downtown Kelowna landmark 'The Sails' (originally called Spirit of Sail), as well as 'Rhapsody', known as the dolphin sculpture at Rhapsody Plaza on Water Street died on April 23.

He was also the creator of “West Wind”, unveiled in 2016 at the front of Kelowna General Hospital. The sculpture had recently been refurbished and was donated by the Person family, who originally commissioned the work. Additionally, Reid has other notable works in Surrey, Regina, and Kasugai - Japan (Kelowna’s sister city).

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved father, Robert Dow Reid," stated his family in a press release. "His artistic spirit and deep love for beauty touched the lives of so many. While we mourn his loss, we celebrate the extraordinary life he lived and the timeless work he leaves behind. He will be missed more than words can express.”

Originally from Scotland, Reid settled in Kelowna in 1964 and immediately started to make his mark artistically around the Okanagan, and eventually across Canada and internationally. According to his family, Reid was inspired by the sea, aquatic life, movement, nature, and human connection.

"His art is in both public and private collections around the world, highlighted by Queen Elizabeth II," stated a release.

The R. Dow Reid Gallery located at Hambleton Galleries in Kelowna, has been showcasing art from local and international artists for more than 30 years.