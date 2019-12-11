SD 62 re-elects Ravi Parmar to lead the board for second term

Former Langford fire chief Bob Beckett, in his first term, gets the nod as vice-chair

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

The results are in, and Ravi Parmar was elected on Tuesday to serve a second term as chair of the Sooke School District Board of Education. Former Langford fire chief Bob Beckett, in his first term as trustee, gets the nod as vice-chair.

“It’s an honour and a pleasure to serve not only as trustee but as chair,” Parmar said. “I appreciate the trust the board has shown in me. I’m really excited and optimistic about the coming year and what the future holds for SD62. I can’t think of another district similar in size that’s received the amount of capital we have.”

That’s a result of the hard work the board has done in dealing with the Ministry of Education and Premier John Horgan, the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca, Parmar noted. “We’ve certainly done a good job of making our case, and that’s easier said than done,” he added. “I also want to thank Trustee Dianna Seaton for her excellent service to the district and the community as vice-chair. She has paved the way forward for Bob.”

Beckett said he looks forward to the opportunity to serve as vice-chair. “Ravi continues to do an amazing job for the Sooke School District,” he said. “Being elected vice-chair is another learning curve, but I’m looking forward to the challenge. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that the vast majority of the board has served as vice-chair or chair, and I’m fortunate to be able to draw on that depth of knowledge and experience.”

SD62 Superintendent Scott Stinson said in a media release that SD62 is fortunate to have such a progressive and efficient board. “Trustees understand the needs of students and staff, as well as family and the community,” Stinson said. “With SD62 growing so quickly, we will all benefit from the guidance and leadership of Trustees Parmar, Beckett and the entire Board of Education.”

Parmar and Beckett are joined on the 2018-2022 board by Wendy Hobbs, Bob Phillips, Dianna Seaton, Margot Swinburnson and Allison Watson.

Board meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the board room at the SD62 board office at 3143 Jacklin Rd.

