Ravi Parmar has been elected to a second term as chair of the Sooke School District Board of Education. (Photo courtesy of SD62)

SD 62 re-elects Ravi Parmar to lead the board for second term

Former Langford fire chief Bob Beckett, in his first term, gets the nod as vice-chair

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

The results are in, and Ravi Parmar was elected on Tuesday to serve a second term as chair of the Sooke School District Board of Education. Former Langford fire chief Bob Beckett, in his first term as trustee, gets the nod as vice-chair.

“It’s an honour and a pleasure to serve not only as trustee but as chair,” Parmar said. “I appreciate the trust the board has shown in me. I’m really excited and optimistic about the coming year and what the future holds for SD62. I can’t think of another district similar in size that’s received the amount of capital we have.”

That’s a result of the hard work the board has done in dealing with the Ministry of Education and Premier John Horgan, the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca, Parmar noted. “We’ve certainly done a good job of making our case, and that’s easier said than done,” he added. “I also want to thank Trustee Dianna Seaton for her excellent service to the district and the community as vice-chair. She has paved the way forward for Bob.”

READ ALSO: Sooke School District experiences record growth – again

Beckett said he looks forward to the opportunity to serve as vice-chair. “Ravi continues to do an amazing job for the Sooke School District,” he said. “Being elected vice-chair is another learning curve, but I’m looking forward to the challenge. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that the vast majority of the board has served as vice-chair or chair, and I’m fortunate to be able to draw on that depth of knowledge and experience.”

SD62 Superintendent Scott Stinson said in a media release that SD62 is fortunate to have such a progressive and efficient board. “Trustees understand the needs of students and staff, as well as family and the community,” Stinson said. “With SD62 growing so quickly, we will all benefit from the guidance and leadership of Trustees Parmar, Beckett and the entire Board of Education.”

Parmar and Beckett are joined on the 2018-2022 board by Wendy Hobbs, Bob Phillips, Dianna Seaton, Margot Swinburnson and Allison Watson.

Board meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the board room at the SD62 board office at 3143 Jacklin Rd.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
One man dead after car crash in Nanaimo
Next story
UPDATED: Royal Jubilee gets 15 more patient beds for Greater Victoria end-of-life care

Just Posted

UPDATED: Royal Jubilee gets 15 more patient beds for Greater Victoria end-of-life care

New patient beds in hospice and acute palliative care to be in place by spring 2020

Police impound 19 vehicles for excessive speed on Malahat

Excessive speed is classified as going more than 40 km/h over the limit in that stretch

Beaches near Sidney’s Tsehum Harbour to receive first clean up in years

Peninsula Streams Society hopes to attract 50 volunteers for the Saturday event

Food truck pilot program in Saanich parks gets the green light from council

Pilot program will see food trucks permited in certain parks as early as next summer

‘Homespun’ brings six Greater Victoria artists together for genre-bending music

Highlands Music Coffee House returns Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

One man dead after car crash in Nanaimo

One person died, another was injured in the accident which happened Wednesday on Nanaimo Lakes Road

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The lights are up, holiday shoppers are bustling through the streets and… Continue reading

‘Honest mistake:’ RCMP says B.C. cannabis shop can keep image of infamous Mountie

Sam Steele wearing military, not RCMP uniform in image depicted in Jimmy’s Cannabis window

B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by BB gun on Vancouver Island

Young deer found near construction site in Hammond Bay area in Nanaimo, B.C.

Laid-off forest workers converge on B.C. legislature

Loggers call for action on strike, provincial stumpage

B.C. guide fined $2K in first conviction under new federal whale protection laws

Scott Babcock found guilty of approaching a North Pacific humpback whale at less than 100 metres

Feds urge Air Canada to fix booking problems as travel season approaches

The airline introduced the new reservation system more than three weeks ago

Most Read