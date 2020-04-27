The Greater Victoria School District has distributed more than 1,000 tablets to students who need access to technology for online learning. (Twitter/Greater Victoria SD)

SD61 distributes more than 1,000 Chromebooks and iPads to students learning from home

Devices are for students who require access to technology for online learning

More than 1,000 digital devices are on loan to students in the Greater Victoria School District who are learning remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students and schools have transitioned to online learning while strict guidelines are in place as the pandemic continues. The distribution of technology – in the form of Chromebooks and iPads – is to provide students and families with support to participate in distance learning while in-class instruction is suspended, according to a release from SD61.

READ ALSO: About 80 children of essential workers attend SD61 school care program

“Equity remains a top priority for our District and we are working hard to put supports and systems in place that enable equitable access to remote learning opportunities,” said board chair Jordan Watters in a statement. “We must ensure public education remains accessible and that every student can be successful.”

Watters said providing digital devices to students who need them removes a “key barrier” for students participating in online classrooms and connecting with teachers and classmates.

“While we are physically apart, we are digitally connected more than ever and we cannot leave anyone behind,” Watters said.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: School-based lunch programs expand to feed thousands during crisis

District staff have been identifying if families need access to technology since students returned from spring break. Those who do not have access to computers, laptops, tablets, etc. are being lent some from SD61 for home use.

So far, the school district has distributed 1,050 tablets to students. If a student requires a device, they are advised to contact their principal.

