Five high schools across School District 61 received new media labs in preparation of the upcoming school year. Facebook

SD61 prepares for new school year with major upgrades

Media labs, water fountains, daycare spaces and more will welcome students back

Across School District 61, renovations and upgrades are wrapping up to welcome students back for a new school year.

“We’re very interested in all the IT work,” said Tom Ferris, SD61 board vice-chair. “This year our secondary students will have new media labs in all high schools.”

The media labs will include new computer equipment, LCD screens and access to multimedia programming.

Across the region, water filtration systems have also been upgraded and 60 drinking fountains and 63 water bottle stations have been installed.

Frank Hobbs Elementary got a new coat of paint, a new canopy and a new playground, while Cloverdale Traditional School saw upgrades to its portables providing childcare.

École Willows Elementary received a new boiler, Vic West Elementary is getting a naturescape and irrigation system installed, Hillcrest Elementary is getting a new irrigation system and Northridge Elementary will see the addition of a new learning space and daycare space by January.

Central Middle School will see a new learning space, and Campus View Elementary is getting seismic upgrades.

“What we’re trying to do is allow for the increase in population that we have in our schools,” Ferris said. “So far that’s been going very, very well.”

Ferris said the large amount of upgrades are similar to last summer’s work, which is all being put forward to accommodate more students.

Along with the larger upgrades, school staff have been busy cleaning schools and polishing floors to make sure everything is spick-and-span for September.

“Our facility staff have been very busy finishing schools,” Ferris said. “This is an exciting period of time for us when students get to come back and see and smell a school that looks brand new.”

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

