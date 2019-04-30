Tonight’s SD61 meeting has catchment boundary recommendations on the docket. (File Photo)

SD61 reviews catchment boundary report at tonight’s meeting

Greater Victoria School District boundaries a hot topic since changes proposed in January

Hotly debated catchment boundaries are on the docket for tonight’s Greater Victoria School District 61 (SD61) meeting.

SD61 will review recommendations from the Catchment Boundary Phase Two Summary Report at tonight’s Special Board of Education Meeting, starting at 7 p.m. at the Tolmie Board Office.

The summary report culminates three years worth of work reviewing enrolment priorities, french programming and facilities planning.

Catchment has been top of mind for many parents and guardians after SD61 proposed boundary changes at the end of January, with plans to repurpose schools of choice to regular stream elementary schools.


