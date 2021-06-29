SD62 has cancelled its buses for the second day in a row Tuesday, as heat warnings continue. (Black Press Media file photo)

SD62 cancels buses on last day of school due to ongoing heat

Heat warning and lack of air conditioning push decision

With a heat warning still in effect Tuesday, the Sooke School District has decided its buses won’t run on students’ last day of school.

Schools remain open and it’s up to parents whether they send their children, but if they do they’ll have to find a different way to get them to class. The district explained that its buses aren’t equipped with air conditioning, and the record-breaking daily highs pose a risk to students riding them.

But, SD62 said it would respect parents’ decisions either way. It also asked them to keep an eye on their email regarding how students can pick up their remaining belongings before summer vacation.

