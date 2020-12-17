SD62 tweaks catchment boundaries

Addition of two schools in 2022 brings changes to Sooke School District

Sooke School District 62 has made it official.

The much-discussed changes to catchment boundaries necessitated by the addition of two new schools in 2022 were approved at a meeting on Dec. 15 by the board of education.

SD62 board chair Ravi Parmar thanked stakeholders, students and families for their participation in an extensive consultation that led to the approval of the proposed recommendations.

Notable changes involve adjusting school boundaries in Langford and Colwood to create new catchment areas for Pexisen Elementary School and Centre Mountain Lellum Middle School, which are set to open in September 2022. While most of the shifts will take place in 2022, SD 62 will look at different options to minimize disruption to families, Parmar noted in a media release.

Other changes include the gradual transition of the French immersion program from Ecole John Stubbs Middle School to Royal Bay Secondary School, while the secondary level French immersion program will be at Belmont Secondary School. English program families living in the Belmont Park area will shift from Crystal View Elementary School to Colwood Elementary School. There is an option for students to “grandparent” into their current schools as well.

“We are pleased that in September 2022 we will be able to add two new schools for our community,” Parmar said. “We recognize that through the engagement process and by reviewing enrolment projections that our district will struggle to deal with the exponential growth in the West Shore and Sooke regions. Our board will continue to work with the provincial government to advocate for capital investments to build more schools for our students and staff so they can continue to learn, engage and grow in beautiful, state of the art, inclusive learning hubs.”

Scott Stinson, superintendent of schools for SD 62, said the committee set out to see how the district could maximize space as the district continues to grow without overcrowding one school or under-utilizing another.

“The proposals put forward and accepted by the board truly puts families and programs first,” Stinson said.

