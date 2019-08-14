One of the retired Royal Canadian Air Force Sea King helicopters was transported through Langford on Aug. 6. (Karissa Gall/News Staff)

Sea King spotted in Langford as DND works to divest retired aircraft

Helicopter destined for the Comox Air Force Museum trucked through Langford on Aug. 6

It was a bird! It was a plane! No, it was a retired Sea King helicopter trucked through Langford on Aug. 6.

According to a spokesperson for CFB Esquimalt, the helicopter was being transported down Sooke Lake Road on Tuesday evening, en route from 443 Squadron at Patricia Bay to the Comox Air Force Museum.

The aircraft, one of 28 retired from flying status by the Royal Canadian Air Force in December, was originally from a fleet of 41 purchased in 1963. Over the years, the aircraft were used for search and rescue operations, disaster relief, counter-narcotic operations as well as fisheries, international peacekeeping operations, and pollution patrols.

READ MORE: Royal Canadian Air Force retires CH-124 Sea King helicopters

A spokesperson for the Department of National Defence (DND) said that, following the retirement of the helicopters, DND and Public Services and Procurement Canada have been working on the divestment of the aircraft.

“The Department of National Defence wants to ensure that the venerable history of the Sea King is preserved, while disposing of aircraft in the most cost-effective and environmentally-friendly way possible,” the spokesperson said.

In addition to the historic chopper transported to Comox last week, seven other Sea Kings have been retained for public display at: Shearwater Aviation Museum (two); Shearwater Memorial Garden; Trenton National Air Force Museum; Borden Military Museum; National Defence Headquarters; and the 443 Maritime Helicopter Squadron Gate Guardian in Patricia Bay.

One aircraft has also been retained as a DND and Canadian Armed Forces training aid at the Naval Fleet School Pacific in Victoria, and another has been transferred to the Canada Aviation and Space Museum in Ottawa to be put on display.

Three Sea Kings were demilitarized and converted to waste in September.

“The three helicopters were deemed unsuitable for disposal by any other means, including sale or retention for display,” the spokesperson said. “Many of their parts have been used to help sustain the rest of the fleet as it approached the end of its life cycle.”

Since some of the aircraft were still in good flying condition and enough had been identified for historical preservation, 15 of the helicopters have also been sold to Rotor Maxx Support Limited.

According to DND, the Canadian company will take possession of the aircraft in a phased approach expected to begin in the coming months, and intends to refurbish the aircraft and remarket them to eligible customers.

READ MORE: New SAR plane on display in Comox


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters clash with police in airport mayhem
Next story
Reay Creek clean-up to begin near Victoria International Airport

Just Posted

Legal pot shop to open in Victoria with free merchandise

Clarity Cannabis opens second location on Aug. 17

Happy Campers bus vandalized in Colwood

Daycare forced to cancel Wednesday field trip to Langford Lake due to damage

RCMP identifies persons of interest in murder of Metchosin man

Martin Payne, 60, was found dead in his Metchosin home on July 12

Saanich police ask the public for help with unsolved assault case

The assault took place in Rutlegde Park on July 18

Water quality not being tested as usual at popular public beaches on the Island

Municipalities were warned last summer but some have yet to take on the responsibility

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

RCMP probing link between homicide, missing persons case in northern B.C.

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide in Williams Lake

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

RCMP ‘sitting on’ watchdog report into alleged spying on anti-oil B.C. protesters

Association lodged a complaint in February 2014 with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission

Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk dies days before 2019 fair opens

Family-operated Hunky Bill’s business has spanned three generations

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

Most Read