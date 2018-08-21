Seaplane flights cancelled between Victoria and Vancouver due to smoke

Harbour Air has grounded flights travelling through the Georgia Strait

People planning on catching a seaplane today may be grounded for awhile.

Harbour Air has cancelled any flights heading to Comox, Nanaimo, Richmond or Vancouver due to poor visibility from the wildfire smoke.

“The problem is the Strait between the Mainland and the Island,” said Randy Wright, president of Harbour Air. “The visibility is below minimum.”

#HAflightstatus [10:50 am Aug 21] Several routes are now being affected by delays and cancellations due to poor visibility from forest fire smoke. Updates will continue to be posted as available. Flight status info is online at https://t.co/kTxVyrfLsw — Harbour Air Seaplanes (@HarbourAirLtd) August 21, 2018

Flights going to Sechelt and Whistler are still running, but Harbour Air is monitoring the situation hour by hour to see if more schedule changes will be made.

“We have to work around it,” Wright said, “You never know when there will be a puff of wind to blow it all away.”

On Monday alone, Harbour Air had to cancel 70 flights.

The Victoria International Airport is also experiencing schedule changes.

“We are experience some delays with inbound flights from airports, or connecting through airports that are being impacted by the smoke,” said Ken Gallant, director of operations and safety. “Delays range from minutes up to an hour.”

