Search and rescue and RCMP investigating after sailboat found adrift in Nanaimo

Search continues for person or persons who may have been aboard sailboat found without crew

Marine search and rescue units and Nanaimo RCMP are trying to determine what happened to the person or persons aboard a sailing boat that was spotted adrift in the waters off Nanaimo.

Marine search and rescue units responded to a report from the Canadian Coast Guard Joint Response Coordination Centre of a 30-foot sailboat apparently abandoned and adrift in the Strait of Georgia off Neck Point on Thursday, May 15.

Russell Berg, spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Search and Rescue Station Unit No. 27 in Nanaimo, said coast guard units were called out at 2 p.m.

“There was a sailboat that appeared to be adrift with no one on it north of Neck Point,” Berg said. “Our crew responded and found the vessel run aground with nobody on it and it was evident that it wasn’t just a boat that had slipped off an anchor.”

Upon hearing this, the JRCC called out marine search and rescue units from French Creek, Canadian Coast Guard Cape Cockburn and CCGS Siyay hovercraft, and a search and rescue helicopter from Comox. Berg said those crews searched for the rest of the day until about 11 p.m., but did not find anyone. Cellular phones that were left onboard the sailboat.

“The working hypothesis is that someone was onboard who perhaps fell overboard,” he said. “We don’t really know. We don’t know how many people were on there, We don’t know if there were any people on there, but there’s indication that there was.”

The search resumed at 8 a.m. Friday, May 16.

“We keep searching as long as JRCC asks us to keep searching,” Berg said. “They are the ones who ultimately decide how long this continues.”

The Ladysmith RCM SAR No. 29 towed the boat to the Nanaimo boat basin where it is currently tied up. Berg said he did not know where the sailboat was from or who owns it, but believed the Nanaimo RCMP is investigating those details.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said missing persons investigators were waiting to be sure family is informed before releasing any further information about the craft. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.