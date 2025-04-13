Search and Rescue concludes Westside Road mudslide search, RCMP to recover body

The RCMP's Underwater Recovery Team has been called in to assist

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue has located the body and vehicle of a person who was last seen in the area of the Westside Road landslide.

COSAR, with the help of Vernon Search and Rescue and a K9 team, started searching for the missing man on April 6 after it was reported he was believed to be driving on Westside Road when the slide occurred.

Logging over 1,000 volunteer hours, search teams located numerous items believed to belong to the missing individual, including a boot, hat, and notebook.

With a strong indication from K9 Barret and a Remote Operated Vehicle, the submerged debris field was searched.

The individual and vehicle were found April 12 by search teams. The RCMP's Underwater Recovery Team has been called in to assist. The person's identity has not been released.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to Vernon Search & Rescue, the Regional District, AIM Road Maintenance, Chute Creek Construction, and the RCMP for their essential support and coordination throughout this complex search," said COSAR's Ed Henzel in a press release on April 13.

The landslide washed out Westside Road on April 1. Initial search efforts took place on April 2 after reported of a possible homeless encampment caught in the slide. The search was called off after six hours with no official reports of anyone missing.