UPDATE: Missing Sooke man found safe

40-year-old James Milito, who was thought to be missing in Sooke has been found safe, according to the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre. (Contributed)

The man who was thought to be missing in Sooke has been found safe, according to the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre.

Search and rescue teams, as well as the Sooke RCMP were searching for 40-year-old James Milito, after his canoe and paddle were reported adrift in the Sooke Basin.

There is no word as to why his canoe and paddles were found adrift.

Search and Rescue are looking for James Milito, a 40-year-old caucasian man with short brown hair. Any person who has any information on Milito’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241. Find the full story here: https://t.co/f05uHXmSiO pic.twitter.com/fBNteZKId5 — Sooke News Mirror (@SookeNews) April 23, 2018

