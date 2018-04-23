40-year-old James Milito, who was thought to be missing in Sooke has been found safe, according to the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre. (Contributed)

UPDATE: Missing Sooke man found safe

The man who was thought to be missing in Sooke has been found safe, according to the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre.

Search and rescue teams, as well as the Sooke RCMP were searching for 40-year-old James Milito, after his canoe and paddle were reported adrift in the Sooke Basin.

There is no word as to why his canoe and paddles were found adrift.

 

40-year-old James Milito, who was thought to be missing in Sooke has been found safe, according to the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre. (Kevin Laird/Sooke News Mirror)

