Search and Rescue specialists taking a break and re-hydrating after their shift. (Nick Murray/News Staff)

Search and rescue operation moves to Horth Hill Park as missing man’s truck found

Truck found, Paul Hare missing since July 28

UPDATE: Paul Hare’s body was found Wednesday afternoon by Island search and rescue teams at Horth Hill Regional Park.

A joint team of 25 Search and Rescue (SAR) specialists from groups as far away as Cowichan Bay have been scouring Horth Hill Park in North Saanich for missing local man, Paul Hare.

The teams joined forces with Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization (PEMO) personnel to search the 34-hectare park following the discovery of his black 2003 Ford Ranger in its parking lot.

ALSO READ: MISSING: RCMP seek Paul Hare of North Saanich

Hare, 64, was last seen on July 28, in his North Saanich home. He was reported missing by his wife on July 29.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance, because after our news release yesterday, we received some information that was viable and assisted in the course of our investigation. During that investigation Mr. Hare’s personal vehicle was recovered,” said Const. Meighan de Pass of the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP.

The RCMP have cordoned off the entrance to the park and the public are being asked to stay away from the area while the search and investigation continues.

SAR teams have been working since 6:45 a.m. Wednesday morning and searched until 11:45 p.m. the previous night. They then practiced and planned “well into the early hours.”

The members are conducting methodical grid searches in four- to six-hour shifts. They did have a dog assisting them but it was stung by wasps, that are particularly aggressive at this time of year, and had to be withdrawn. A replacement dog is expected later Wednesday afternoon as they enter the secondary phase of their operation.

ALSO READ: Safety report released in 2018 ‘man overboard’ drill that left two BC Ferries employees injured

“We would like to ask if any member of the public saw Mr. Hare or his vehicle on July 28 to please contact us. Any amount of information is important to our investigation and we are also asking residents within the area here in Horth Hill Park who may have some camera surveillance on their homes, to review their footage and see if there is anything there and contact us at the detachment.”

The police said they were not releasing details about Hare’s physical or emotional state at the time of his disappearance. Hare is described as being a Caucasian man, of slim build with balding grey hair, 5’10 in height and approximately 150 pounds.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP on 250-656-3931.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Heavy rainfall to drench B.C.’s south coast
Next story
Wharf Street bike lane, pedestrian scramble set to open Thursday

Just Posted

Popular unlicensed Victoria cannabis dispensary shut down by province

Trees Island Grown closes as province ramps up ‘education and enforcement’

Sooke’s Shawn Driver likes going fast. Really fast.

Driver making his third trip to Bonneville Salt Flats

Missing North Saanich man found dead in Horth Hill Park

Paul Hare, 64, had been missing since July 27

Wharf Street bike lane, pedestrian scramble set to open Thursday

A large portion of the Wharf Street bike lane will open Thursday with the rest opening in two weeks

Heavy rainfall to drench B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement ahead of unseasonably strong front

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

‘Human error’ caused mistakes in 32,000 B.C. Grade 12’s transcripts: education minister

Fleming said that ‘grades will be communicated directly to post-secondary institutions’

POLL: Are you going to use the new bus tracking app?

A blast of technology has taken the mystery out of waiting for… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Police probe ‘suspicious vehicle’ thought to be linked to B.C. fugitives in northern Ontario

Caller thought males could be Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Chill out with Dairy Queen to support BC Children’s Hospital on Aug. 8

Annual event set for Thursday, Aug. 8 across province

B.C. Conservation Service defends three arrests as officers shoot problem bears

Three people charged under BC Wildlife Act in Coquitlam

College orders ‘significant’ review of chiropractic treatment in B.C. for kids under 10

The college originally began reviewing the risks of spinal manipulative therapy for kids in April

Curds away: Police seek popular poutinerie truck pilfered from Kamloops

Frenchies Poutinerie asks public to keep eyes open for distinctive trailer

Most Read