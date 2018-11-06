Shelley Fillipoff has asked famous search dog handler Kim Cooper to help her search for her daughter, Emma Fillipoff, six years after she went missing. (Submitted/Findemma.ca)

Search areas identified for missing Victoria woman Emma Fillipoff

A new witness has sparked the need for a dog search for a woman who went missing six years ago

A team of search dogs and volunteers plan on scouring various Greater Victoria areas to try and find a woman who went missing six years ago.

Emma Fillipoff was 26 and shoeless when she was last seen on Nov. 28, 2012 after she spoke with police officers in front of the Empress Hotel.

This was the last known sighting of her until this summer, when a new witness stepped forward to report that he had seen her the morning of Nov. 29 and given her a ride to a Petro gas station on Admirals and Craigflower Roads.

READ MORE: New lead on missing Victoria woman Emma Fillipoff sparks dog search

Now Emma’s mother, Shelley Fillipoff, has enlisted the expertise of famous search dog handler Kim Cooper, who has been featured in popular programs such as CBC’s “Someone Knows Something” and National Geographic’s “Finding Dial.”

Cooper will fly out from Ottawa in early December, and according the the project’s GoFundMe page, will help search nine difficult areas: The Craigflower Bridge, the Gorge Waterway, railroad tracks between Vic West and Colwood, the Galloping Goose Trailer, Portage Park and Inlet, Goldstream Park and Thetis Lake.

ALSO READ: 'Emma Fillipoff Is (still) Missing'

Fillipoff knows the areas are ambitious, but she said she’s ready to know the answer and believes she has enough incredible support from the volunteers who have been helping her.

“I am excited and nervous, but this is what I’ve wanted, more information,” Fillipoff said. “I’ve always been prepared to face the inevitable. I do think it may be inevitable that Emma is no longer alive after so long, but I have hope.”

For more information, you can visit the Emma Fillipoff podcast.

Emma Fillipoff has been missing since Nov. 2012, but a new tip has sparked interest from family, friends and a famous search dog handler. (Submitted/HelpFindEmmaFillipoff.com)

