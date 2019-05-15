Sooke resident, Jonah Mayhue, has gone missing while out on his surfboard (contributed)

Search called off for missing Sooke surfer

Anyone with information asked to call RCMP

The search for a missing Sooke resident has been called off after a week of unsuccessful efforts to locate the man.

Jonah Mayhue, 29, was last seen on May 8 at around 11 a.m. on his surfboard watching two gray whales rubbing on the rocks at the mouth of Gordon River, near Port Renfrew.

Mayhue, an avid surfer, was wearing light coloured board shorts.

The disappearance prompted an intensive land and sea search by Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, Parks Canada, the RCMP, volunteers from Port Renfrew, and groups of family and friends.

Investigators say they have found the surfboard but are not saying if Mayhue had an accident in the water.

While the family has reached out to thank the community for their assistance and vowed to continue the search on their own, they have requested privacy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says
Next story
Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Just Posted

‘We’re rolling the dice’: Esquimalt Firefighter union president questions staffing model

Andrew Zado wants more consistant staffing for his team

ICBC urging drivers to slow down this May long weekend

Speed is number one cause of car crash fatalities: ICBC

Google timelapse shows the West Shore’s transformation over three decades

Watch the West Shore really change

PHOTOS: Calgary’s Cavalry FC comes out with a win against Pacific FC Wednesday night

Pacific FC has one more shot to stay in the Canadian Championship

Search called off for missing Sooke surfer

Anyone with information asked to call RCMP

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should horse-drawn carriages be phased out in the City of Victoria?

Horse-drawn carriage companies are again getting a rough ride in the City… Continue reading

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Most Read