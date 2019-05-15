Search called off for missing Sooke surfer

Sooke resident, Jonah Mayhue, has gone missing while out on his surfboard (contributed)

The search for a missing Sooke resident has been called off after a week of unsuccessful efforts to locate the man.

Jonah Mayhue, 29, was last seen on May 8 at around 11 a.m. on his surfboard watching two gray whales rubbing on the rocks at the mouth of Gordon River, near Port Renfrew.

Mayhue, an avid surfer, was wearing light coloured board shorts.

The disappearance prompted an intensive land and sea search by Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, Parks Canada, the RCMP, volunteers from Port Renfrew, and groups of family and friends.

Investigators say they have found the surfboard but are not saying if Mayhue had an accident in the water.

While the family has reached out to thank the community for their assistance and vowed to continue the search on their own, they have requested privacy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.



