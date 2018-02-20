Gloria Anne Miller, wife of DCT Chambers Trucking founder David Chambers, is missing following a dive near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Facebook photo)

Search continues for B.C. woman missing in Mexico

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday, Feb. 15 diving in Puerto Vallarta

Canadian consular officials and Mexican authorities in Puerto Vallarta are continuing the search for a missing Vernon woman.

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen diving in the area the morning of Thursday, Feb. 15.

“Consular officials are providing assistance to the family in Canada and Mexico during this difficult time,” Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Philip Hannan said Tuesday. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends anxiously awaiting news.”

The family, who flew to Mexico upon hearing of Miller’s disappearance, is said to be returning to Vernon where her husband David Chambers, owner of DCT Chambers Trucking Ltd, is expected to give a statement. The family has asked for privacy until an official statement has been made.

“Canadian consular officials are in contact with local authorities in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico who are actively searching for the missing Canadian,” Hannan said. “Due to provisions of the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed.”

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau announces two-way $1 billion investment deal with India
Next story
Environmentalists call on Saanich to protect public waterfront

Just Posted

B.C. freestyle skier wins gold

Cassie Sharpe of Comox shines in the halfpipe

Disqualified Saanich soccer team disputes ruling

Saanich Fusion U15 girls alleged to have ineligible players

UPDATED: Emergency crews rescue pregnant woman from Mount Finlayson

Langford and Metchosin respond to roughly four-hour-long rescue

Victoria police pay special attention to domestic violence

Workshop for officers and others shows how domestic abuse trauma impacts for a long time

Peninsula speed skater has eyes on the podium at BC Winter Games

Tori Kalyniuk will have her Skittles ready before each race

WATCH: Oak Bay hosts inaugural Vancouver Island Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC

Local cops drag multi-media journalists out for a swim ahead of March 11 event

Search continues for B.C. woman missing in Mexico

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday, Feb. 15 diving in Puerto Vallarta

Shews take gold at Island wrestling championship

Sisters prepare for provincials in Port Alberni, March 1 to 3

B.C. man goes to jail for beating puppy to death

Robert Carolan has also been banned from owning animals for the next ten years

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Porch lights turn on for Canadian teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo movement

New Brunswick’s Rebecca Schofield had asked her Facebook followers to perform random acts of kindness

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada rounds out Day 11 earning gold in 2 more events

Comox Valley’s Cassie Sharpe and fan-favourites Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir all earned golds

Trudeau announces two-way $1 billion investment deal with India

Some of India’s biggest companies to invest more than $250 million in Canada in the coming years

’60s Scoop group educates survivors, pushes rejection of federal settlement

Federal government’s compensation proposal includes $50 million for an Indigenous Healing Foundation

Most Read