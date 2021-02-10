The search continues for Keno, the four-year-old husky/shepherd cross that went missing on Mount Prevost on Jan. 25. (File photo)

The search continues for Keno, the four-year-old husky/shepherd cross that went missing on Mount Prevost on Jan. 25. (File photo)

Search continues for Keno, dog lost in Cowichan thought to be in Coombs area

Husky/shepherd cross went missing on Mount Prevost on Jan. 25

The search is still on for Keno, the four-year-old husky/shepherd cross that went missing on Mount Prevost on Jan. 25.

Mike Addiscott, one of the leaders of the search for Keno, said the search is still centred in the Coombs area, about 100 kilometres north of where the dog went missing, after credible sightings of him were made at the Coombs Country Campground several days after his disappearance.

RELATED STORY: LOST DUNCAN DOG BELIEVED TO HAVE TRAVELLED AT LEAST 100 KM TO COOMBS AREA

He said there has been a steady stream of sightings of Keno since then in that same area, but the vast majority of them have been discounted.

But Addiscott said a park warden at Little Qualicum Falls Park got within 20 feet of a dog that fit Keno’s description perfectly on Feb. 3, and that report is being taken very seriously.

“As well, a little girl who has never seen Keno before and knows nothing about the search for him, told her mother on Feb. 4 that she just saw a white wolf, so we think that sighting is credible as well,” he said.

“We’ve also come across dog tracks that look like they could belong to Keno because he has a distinctive track due to a twist in one of his feet. The search goes on and we’re confident we’ll find Keno.”

Keno’s owner Jesse McMaster was walking Keno on the trails on Mount Prevost on Jan. 25 when the dog saw an elk, pulled the leash he was on out of McMaster’s hands and chased the elk up the mountain.

McMaster tried to pursue the dog, which was pulling the 10-foot leash behind him, but lost him and he hasn’t seen Keno since, despite looking for him almost every day since his disappearance.

RELATED STORY: LOST LADYSMITH DOG FOUND AFTER 12 DAYS IN SNOWY WILDERNESS

There had been numerous reports of Keno being seen in the Coombs and Whiskey Creek areas in the days since he was lost on Mount Prevost.

Searchers think it’s possible that Keno made contact with a group of transients known to camp on Mount Prevost, close to where Keno was last seen, who drive between the Cowichan Valley and Coombs often.

The theory is Keno may have been taken to the Coombs area with them, but it’s also possible that Keno, a large dog, followed the power lines all the way to Coombs.

Members of ROAM BC, an organization that helps reunite lost animals with their owners, the Arrowsmith Animal Resource Foundation and many volunteers are on the ground in search of Keno, and social media is alive with potential sightings of the dog, and other information.

RELATED STORY: LOST DOG REUNITED WITH FAMILY 3 MONTHS AFTER GOING MISSING ON REMOTE B.C. TRAIL

Addiscott said hundreds of posters have been placed in the Coombs area asking the public for information, wildlife cameras have been strategically placed in the area and drones are in the air as the search continues.

“Keno could have either been taken, or moved on himself, to another area, and that’s why we want as much outreach as possible from all over so people can keep an eye out for him,” he said.

“If someone sees Keno, don’t approach him because he’s skittish and will likely run away, but please try to take a picture so we can determine if it’s him or not. People should keep in mind that Keno is a big dog, bigger than a German shepherd. We’ve responded to a lot of sightings only to find dogs much smaller than Keno.”

If someone sees Keno, or thinks they have seen him, they should call ROAM at 778-977-6260 or 778-977-6265.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich annual wages lower per capita than Victoria, Oak Bay
Next story
Red dresses hang across Vancouver Island to keep missing women front of mind

Just Posted

Environment Canada is calling for two centimetres of snow around Greater Victoria Wednesday, with more expected for the rest of the week. (Black Press Media file photo)
Snow starts to fall across Greater Victoria

A total of 2 cm of snow expected on Wednesday, with more expected over the rest of the week

A Victoria police officer’s stop and search of a man on Pandora Avenue was deemed in violation of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police officer’s stop and search of man deemed unlawful in B.C. Supreme Court

Officers followed man they suspected of possessing drugs, stopped him for jaywalking

Marine location markers are known to wash up on Victoria beaches. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Don’t pick up silver canisters on Victoria beaches, military warns

Two marine location markers were found on Feb. 4

(Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich police arrest suspect in arson incident at 94-unit apartment building

Fire posed ‘serious risk to personal injury,’ police say

Critics of Victoria’s new Rental Property Standards of Maintenance bylaw don’t believe it is doing enough to protect tenants. (Black Press Media file photo)
Critics question effectiveness of new Victoria rental maintenance bylaw

New bylaw lays out minimum maintenance standards for landlords

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Brendan Eshom is a name to watch for in Prince Rupert, at 19 he has already been a city basketball champ, website and app developer as well as First Nations language advocate and promoter. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Apple apologizes to B.C. man for removing First Nations app

Apple says deletion of popular language app a “miscommunication”

The search continues for Keno, the four-year-old husky/shepherd cross that went missing on Mount Prevost on Jan. 25. (File photo)
Search continues for Keno, dog lost in Cowichan thought to be in Coombs area

Husky/shepherd cross went missing on Mount Prevost on Jan. 25

The Cermaq Semi-Closed Containment System undergoes trials at a salmon farm in Norway. Cermaq Canada is currently conducting trials of the system in B.C. waters. (Photo supplied by Cermaq Canada)
Young B.C. professionals call on Trudeau for salmon-farm supports

Sector workers say Discovery Islands decision cast their future in doubt

Coquihalla Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2020. (Facebook photo)
1 dead, 3 critical and dozens injured after vehicle pileup on snowy Coquihalla

Several vehicles collided on Highway 5, Wednesday morning

Nanaimo is now a city of more than 100,000 people, according to the municipality’s best estimates. (City of Nanaimo photo)
City of Nanaimo’s population reaches 100,000

Mayor says ‘big number’ is worth celebrating

South Surrey resident John Kageorge describes this small tent city that sprang up on the U.S. side of Peace Arch Park last summer as a ‘typical weekend.’ RCMP confirm they have stepped up enforcement along the portion of the international boundary where Canadians have been free to come and go across a narrow ditch while the border remains closed to non-essential travel. (John Kageorge file photo)
B.C. MLAs call on premier to ask U.S. to shut down Peace Arch Park

More than 75 tents pitched at park over weekend

In this Nov. 30, 2014 image made from video released by Loujain al-Hathloul, al-Hathloul drives towards the United Arab Emirates - Saudi Arabia border before her arrest on Dec. 1 in Saudi Arabia. Al-Hathloul, one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent women’s rights activists, who pushed for the right to drive, was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at combating terrorism, according to state-linked media. Her case and imprisonment for the past two and a half years have drawn criticism from rights groups, members of the U.S. Congress and European Union lawmakers. (Loujain al-Hathloul)
UBC grad and prominent Saudi women’s rights activist released from prison

The 31-year-old Saudi activist long has been outspoken about human rights in Saudi Arabia

Mowi lowers estimates to 2.6 million smolt at risk of being culled in their Vancouver Island hatcheries. (Mowi Canada West).
Mowi backtracks on fish cull losses – 8.3 million to 2.6 million

The new estimate reflects the immediate at risk smolt numbers in hatcheries

Most Read