Search continues for man who fell through ice on Shuswap Lake

Call came in to Salmon Arm RCMP just after 2 p.m. Feb. 8
Heather Black
The Salmon Arm RCMP and other emergency responders continue to search for a man who fell through the ice on Shuswap Lake Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews are continuing their search in the dark after a man who fell through the ice on Shuswap Lake on Feb. 8. 

RCMP have confirmed that emergency services responded to call that an18-year-old man from Salmon Arm had fallen through the ice on Shuswap Lake between the Raven subdivision and Sandy Point, shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 8.

The City of Salmon Arm released a statement at 6:30 p.m., informing the public that the Salmon Arm Search and Rescue team has been activated.

The Salmon Arm Fire Department and BC Health Services remain on-scene as the "ongoing search for the man continues." The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team has also been dispatched. 

"At this time we are asking the public to stay off local lakes as the conditions are currently unsafe despite the cold temperatures," said RCMP Staff Sgt. Simon Scott. "We urge increased precautions if anyone is interacting near icy bodies of water."

No further details have been made public at this time.

