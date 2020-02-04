Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue services continue the search for a missing Sooke man, three days after he disappeared. The bodies of his two companions have been recovered after their truck was found in the Sooke River. (Tim Collins - Sooke News Mirror)

Search continues for missing man in Sooke River

Bodies of two other men found on Sunday

Search efforts continued Tuesday along the Sooke River for a 20-year-old man who disappeared on Friday night.

The man, who was travelling with two companions on Friday night or Saturday morning in a pickup truck, ended up in the river.

The bodies of two of the men were found on Sunday, and the search for the third man has included RCMP, search and rescue crews, and police dive teams.

RELATED: Sooke in mourning after discovery of two bodies

The three men in the truck have been identified as Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen. The names of the deceased weren’t released. Foul play is not suspected.

Police aren’t sure how the truck ended up in the river. The truck was travelling on Sooke Road, which runs parallel to the river, near the Sooke Potholes.

Sooke RCMP are now trying to determine where the vehicle left the road, which was flooded by the river during a torrential rainstorm late Friday.

Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue manager Kathryn Farr said that the Sooke River rose about six metres on Friday night.

“I’ve been told that’s the highest that the river has been in about 25 years,” Farr said.

A GoFundMe page to support the families of the men has been established .

“At this point, we just hope that we can manage to bring closure to the family of the third man in this tragic event,” Sooke RCMP Staff Sgt. Brett Sinden said.

