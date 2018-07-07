A photo of when Gladys Barman was last seen at the Petro Can on West Saanich Rd. at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 5. (Submitted photo)

Search continues for missing Oak Bay woman

Gladys Barman last seen on July 5 at the Petro Can on West Saanich Rd

The Oak Bay Police Department continues to be heavily engaged in the search for Gladys Barman who was last seen at the Petro Can on West Saanich Rd. at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 5.

“This is our top priority,” said Oak Bay Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “We would like to express our gratitude for the ongoing support of the other police in the area as well as we have been working closely with them on this.”

Ms. Barman was wearing glasses, a teal windbreaker, jeans and white sneakers.

She was driving a 2002 Honda Accord with BC Licence 940 RGA.

“We need everyone to be aware of this and to keep their eyes open for her or her vehicle,” said Bernoties.

Anyone with information can call Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424.

 

Oak Bay resident Gladys Barman was last seen at the Petro Can on West Saanich Rd. at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 5. (Submitted photo)

Ms. Barman was driving a 2002 Honda Accord (similar to this one). BC Licence 940 RGA. (Submitted photo)

A photo of when Gladys Barman was last seen at the Petro Can on West Saanich Rd. at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 5. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
B.C. mining puts international treaty at risk: U.S. officials
Next story
B.C. man dies in motorcycle crash in Okanagan

Just Posted

Vic West to host childcare pilot project

New childcare space is slated for the Vic West Community Centre

Search continues for missing Oak Bay woman

Gladys Barman last seen on July 5 at the Petro Can on West Saanich Rd

Delays expected at Johnson Street Bridge on Sunday

Paving on Esquimalt Road will be happening throughout the day

Police officers may have saved injured Esquimalt man’s life

Recent Officer Down first aid training put to good use by VicPD members first on scene

Anti-smoking protest giving Saanich woman the creeps

Dead snake, motor oil, rotting seafood among items left on rock where woman takes cigarette break

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Gypsy, a 6-foot-long ball python, missing in Delta

The six-foot long and eight-inch wide snake is not venemous and eats small animals

RCMP believe convicted sex offender may have more victims in B.C.

In March, Randolph Byron Dunlop was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 1994

Three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse pulls up injured in 200 semifinal

The 23-year-old from Markham, Ont., was leading and running well at Terry Fox Stadium when he slowed

Corgis, owners invited to B.C. beach hangout – yes, you read that right

Spanish Banks to host cute corgi meetup, featuring beach race and dozens of four-legged friends

VIDEO: Ovechkin shows off the Stanley Cup at the World Cup

Washington Capitals captain took the NHL trophy to a fan zone in Moscow

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

Serge Dessureault died Saturday while attempting to scale 8,611-meter mountain in northern Pakistan

Washington State man gets life in prison in slaying of B.C. woman, husband

The judge said the killer of Monique Patenaude, Patrick Shunn seemed to regard his trial as a game.

Ontario asks Trudeau for resources to address influx of asylum seekers

About 800 refugee claimants and asylum seekers are staying in Toronto college residences

Most Read