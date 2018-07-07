Search continues for missing Oak Bay woman

Gladys Barman last seen on July 5 at the Petro Can on West Saanich Rd

A photo of when Gladys Barman was last seen at the Petro Can on West Saanich Rd. at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 5. (Submitted photo)

The Oak Bay Police Department continues to be heavily engaged in the search for Gladys Barman who was last seen at the Petro Can on West Saanich Rd. at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 5.

“This is our top priority,” said Oak Bay Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “We would like to express our gratitude for the ongoing support of the other police in the area as well as we have been working closely with them on this.”

Ms. Barman was wearing glasses, a teal windbreaker, jeans and white sneakers.

She was driving a 2002 Honda Accord with BC Licence 940 RGA.

“We need everyone to be aware of this and to keep their eyes open for her or her vehicle,” said Bernoties.

Anyone with information can call Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424.

Ms. Barman was driving a 2002 Honda Accord (similar to this one). BC Licence 940 RGA. (Submitted photo)