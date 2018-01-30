Search continues for missing Victoria man

Yannick Myers not seen by family or friends since last summer

Victoria police are still looking for help in locating a man who’s been missing since last summer and was last seen in Chilliwack.

Yannick Myers is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian man. He is 180 centimetres tall (5’9”), weighing about 86 kilograms (175 lbs)), with blue eyes and dirty blond or light brown hair. He has a scar on his upper lip and he often wears a full beard.

He has not been seen on Vancouver Island since June 26 and he was last seen in Chilliwack on July 14.

When a missing person report was last issued for Yannick in October, police said his family reported this was out of character for Yannick and they were quite concerned.

Yannick’s sister said she knows he worked in Chilliwack but she wasn’t sure where. She added that he never went more than three weeks without contacting their mother, nor did he ever forget her birthday in early October.

Investigators say they have not dismissed the possibility he has left the Chilliwack area to travel on Vancouver Island.

“We are circulating Yannick’s photograph once more to keep our search in the public eye and remind the public to remain watchful for him,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Yannick Myers is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Search continues for missing Victoria man

